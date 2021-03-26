Centra Announces Correction to March 17, 2021 Press Release

PLANO, Texas, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This correction relates to the press release issued on March 17, 2021, with regards to the total size of the securitization. The correct information follows below.

Centra Funding, LLC Closes US $69 Million Securitization

Centra Funding, LLC ("Centra") is excited to announce the completion of its first securitization of equipment finance receivables: Centra Funding 2021-1. The transaction involves approximately $69 million of equipment finance agreements. The proceeds from this securitization will be used for the continuing growth of Centra's business. Wells Fargo Securities was the structuring agent and placement agent for the transaction.

John Boettigheimer, Centra's President, stated, "This is a testimony to the strength and continuing growth of Centra. Our aggressive but commonsense approach to financing even through the pandemic has positioned us as a leading American equipment finance company. This transaction is an important milestone in our development, has diversified Centra's funding sources, and significantly improved our cost of funds. Its success will aid Centra in expanding our product line, including our industry-leading new business offerings."

Centra Funding, LLC (www.centrafunding.com, also known as "4-Hour Funding") was founded in 2006 and is a nationwide equipment finance company based in Plano, Texas, with offices across the United States. Centra is committed to offering a fast and simple finance solution that allows small businesses to acquire equipment more easily. With over 40 years of industry experience, Centra finances businesses in almost every industry sector and our direct-lending capabilities allow us to provide innovative and flexible options for customers' equipment financing needs.

