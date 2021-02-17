Centra Medical Group (CMG) First in the Nation to Offer its Physicians and PAs the SafeHaven™ Program

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the needs of physicians and PAs struggling with stress, burnout and the effects of COVID-19, the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) launched the clinician well-being program, SafeHaven™.

SafeHaven™ was created by the passage of the Virginia legislation, which is the first of its kind in the nation, signed in March 2020. The law allows healthcare providers to seek professional support to address career fatigue, burnout and behavioral health concerns with confidentiality and civil protections. This will allow physicians and PAs, who typically avoided using such programs because they were unprotected, to get the help they need without fear of losing their medical license. Currently the MSV is working with the Virginia General Assembly to expand the program to other clinicians and medical students, so SafeHaven™ clients can open up the program to their full healthcare team.

Through SafeHaven™, Centra Medical Group's physicians and PAs have gained access to healthcare specific resources from VITAL WorkLife. The resources offered include VITAL WorkLife's Clinician Well Being Resources solution, a comprehensive set of resources that includes peer coaching, elite concierge services and expanded behavioral health resources to promote work/life balance and well-being for physicians, PAs and their families.

"The SafeHaven™ program is one of many initiatives we are working on to carry out our strategic framework which places "People First". We need to support and take great care of our caregivers, so that they are then able to provide excellent care to our patients and community," said Tiffany Niide, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Physician Wellness and Engagement at Centra Medical Group. "We are thrilled to be the first healthcare system in the nation to offer these groundbreaking resources and legal protections to our clinicians."

SafeHaven™ is excited to welcome the Centra Medical Group as its first health system and looks forward to a successful partnership that supports physicians and PAs so they can continue to do the work they love.

