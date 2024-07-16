CentraCare Partners with KeyCare to Offer Patients Anytime, Anywhere Virtual Urgent Care Through Epic-based Partnership

Patients of Minnesota-based health system can receive virtual urgent care visits 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via CentraCare's MyChart website or app

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it is collaborating with CentraCare to deliver 24x7 virtual urgent care visits in all 50 states through CentraCare's MyChart patient portal. CentraCare is one of the largest health systems in Minnesota, operating 10 hospitals and 30 clinics throughout Greater Minnesota, with a focus on rural health.

"CentraCare is committed to serving our communities and patients with the most convenient options to help them access urgent care all day, any day," said Amy Porwoll, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Services at CentraCare. "Patients can simply log in to their MyChart accounts to obtain seamless, high-quality virtual care from licensed providers."

KeyCare offers health systems and similar organizations the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems.

"By partnering with virtual care experts, health systems can effectively expand their front doors to deliver on-demand urgent care around-the-clock," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "We look forward to collaborating with CentraCare to deliver easy to access coordinated care that patients can count on."

About KeyCare

KeyCare connects health systems with a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows health systems to improve access for their patients in a coordinated manner, while also decreasing the burden on their own providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their patients' needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About CentraCare:

CentraCare is an integrated, not-for-profit health care organization, working to improve the lives and wellbeing of those living in Central, Southwest and West Central Minnesota. CentraCare provides care through hospitals located in St. Cloud, Benson, Litchfield, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, Sauk Centre and Willmar and provides both primary and specialty care throughout the region. With a focus on rural health care, CentraCare is one of the largest health systems in Minnesota and is proud to provide expert health care locally. Learn more at centracare.com.

