CentraComm Achieves Zscaler Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP) Status

FINDLAY, Ohio , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CentraComm, a leading provider of advanced IT security and network services, is proud to announce that it has been formally authorized as a Zscaler Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP). This latest achievement strengthens the long-time partnership between CentraComm and Zscaler, with offerings that include:

License Sales and Renewals

Proof of Value

Deployments

Health Checks

Managed Services

"The combination of Zscaler to protect an organization's employees wherever they are – at headquarters, a branch office, or on the road – with CentraComm's expertise in management and customer service provides companies with world-class security and peace of mind," said Patrick Foxhoven, Chief Innovation Officer at Zscaler.

The distinction between CentraComm and other service providers is simple: Reliability. While technical capabilities and solutions are offered from others in the cybersecurity domain, what truly sets CentraComm apart is providing peace of mind that their clients have come to rely on. This peace of mind is cultivated through transparency, exceptional customer service, and a proven track record of protecting businesses against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

The Zscaler MSSP status is part of CentraComm's "CentraSecure" portfolio. CentraComm currently provides Zscaler professional and managed services for small, medium, and large businesses, both in the US and globally. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.centracomm.net or contact [email protected].

About CentraComm:

CentraComm, founded in 2001, is an industry-leading provider of IT security and network solutions, dedicated to helping businesses protect their digital assets and optimize their IT infrastructure. With a focus on innovation and customer service, CentraComm delivers customized solutions that address the unique challenges and goals of each client, ensuring maximum security and performance.

