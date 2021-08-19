CenTrak Joins Cisco DNA Spaces to Expand Wi-Fi-Based RTLS Capabilities in Healthcare

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak, a market leader in locating, sensing, and security solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced its integration with Cisco DNA Spaces , a next-gen indoor location and IoT Services platform that leverages Wi-Fi connectivity for data collection and analytics. This new offering allows CenTrak to provide users greater flexibility through multi-mode devices utilizing Cisco Wi-Fi.

CenTrak's RTLS (Real-Time Location System) application is available in the Cisco DNA Spaces app store, which extends the capabilities of Cisco DNA Spaces with partner applications designed for industry specific use cases. The "CenTrak - Locating and Sensing Services" app supports asset tracking, temperature and environmental monitoring, and other use cases geared toward healthcare facilities.

"Cisco DNA Spaces makes it easier than ever to monitor and manage access points, square footage, visitor and location data, and updates. On top of this, our industry-leading ecosystem of technology partners allow our customers to access a host of enterprise applications designed for specific industries and verticals," said Rajesh Reddy, head of product, Cisco DNA Spaces. "CenTrak's partnership brings deep healthcare industry expertise to Cisco DNA Spaces and provides users with streamlined system updates and a simpler architecture for quicker time to value."

The Cisco DNA Spaces platform replaces traditional on-premises servers and data processing with a cloud-based format for location monitoring and data analytics. Not only do Cisco and CenTrak cloud deployments allow for more efficient data collection, they also enable 24x7 global monitoring and require less time for initial system implementation. This is particularly important for healthcare organizations seeking efficient strategies to offset financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CenTrak's mission is to transform healthcare by delivering real-time operational insights," said Mark Leszczynski, vice president of product management, CenTrak. "Following the events of the last year, healthcare leaders are seeking technology partners with scalable, low-cost solutions that are easy to deploy and don't require a hardware overhaul. Our partnership with Cisco DNA Spaces enables existing CenTrak customers to migrate to Cisco's cloud format and allows more healthcare facilities to take full advantage of RTLS using a system they already have in place."

CenTrak app users can augment Cisco DNA Spaces' Wi-Fi-based locating capabilities with CenTrak's Gen2IR (infrared) and LF (low frequency) locating technologies, which are ideal for clinical use cases that require more granular location identification.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers health care leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007 and named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for indoor location services, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 health care organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

