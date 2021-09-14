CenTrak Launches Suite of Business Continuity Solutions to Ensure Critical System Access for Customers

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak today announced the immediate release of the High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) Connect Core Server Solutions, two offerings to proactively ensure the continuation of customer location services and environmental monitoring systems. In the case of failures, disasters, or hospital network attacks that impact CenTrak systems, the new features and IT services significantly reduce or eliminate system downtime and data loss, ensuring end-users continued access to real-time locating system (RTLS) functionalities.

"We have all experienced downtimes of critical systems, and any affected user will highlight the burden it can put on staff and patient care," said Mark Bildeaux, CenTrak's director of product management. "With the evolution of RTLS and the growing reliance on it by healthcare facilities, having highly available and backup/disaster recovery solutions in place help ensure customers' continued access to system functionality and the operations of critical workflows like automatic nurse call cancellation, temperature monitoring, and staff duress notifications."

High Availability (HA) is a fault-tolerant server, software, and network service solution that automatically synchronizes real-time data and configuration settings between the main system production server and the always-on backup server. With automated failover and a robust failback procedure, CenTrak's HA solution ensures continued operations in the event of any server, software, or network failure. There is minimal to no data loss and downtime is generally invisible to end users and other connected systems.

The Disaster Recovery (DR) solution provides a set of key procedures, tools, expert assistance, and separate servers in different physical locations to support a swift recovery of the RTLS in the event of a natural or human-induced disaster, rendering the system server a total loss. This solution also supports the automatic reconfiguration of CenTrak's Star Network once a disaster recovery server is brought online, reducing manual processes often associated with a traditional DR solution.

With the launch of HA and DR Connect Core Server Solutions, CenTrak provides customers with enhanced automation and eliminates the need for complex, time-consuming, and manual downtime procedures that take time and resources from crucial patient care. CenTrak plans to continue expanding its product portfolio in the coming months that further support customer business continuity efforts.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers health care leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007 and named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for indoor location services, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 health care organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

