CenTrak Recognized as a "Visionary" in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for Third Consecutive Year

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak , the market leader in enterprise locating, sensing and safety solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced it was recognized as a Visionary in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global. This is the third year in a row CenTrak was recognized based on Gartner experts' analysis of the company's overall Completeness Of Vision and Ability To Execute.

"CenTrak is proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary for Indoor Location Services again this year," said David Minning, CEO, CenTrak. "This honor speaks to CenTrak's ongoing commitment to innovation within the healthcare industry, our unmatched ability to deliver scalable, flexible solutions to meet the unique challenges of diverse healthcare environments, and the vital role we play in enabling leaders to build safer, more efficient healthcare enterprises with the use of our end-to-end, real-time locating, environmental monitoring, and security solutions."

CenTrak offers experience in indoor location services, devices that address a range of end-user requirements, and the ability to support multiple use cases in people safety and patient tracking. As the healthcare industry strives to improve patient care and outcomes through the use of data and technology, CenTrak's full suite of hardware, software and support services provide the actionable data needed to optimize workflow and productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care.

In addition to the Magic Quadrant, CenTrak was also listed in the February 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Indoor Location Services, Global report. CenTrak is ranked second highest in five use cases – Static Asset Location, Zonal Asset Tracking, Real-Time Location Services Asset Tracking, People Tracking, High-Value and Flight Risk Asset Tracking. In each use case, CenTrak's score increased compared to its score in 2020.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about CenTrak's strengths and cautions, among other providers' offerings, at https://centrak.com/2021-gartner-magic-quadrant/.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CenTrak

CenTrak empowers healthcare leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

