CenTrak Reports Significant Growth in Hand Hygiene Business and an Increase in Hospital Compliance Rates

One such deployment is in Denver Health Medical Center, a safety net hospital with 555 beds and 158-year history, which decided to bolster its existing hand hygiene improvement program with location-based Compliance Monitoring technology from CenTrak as a means to both affect and measure change in hand hygiene. The technology provides objective measurements of hand hygiene adherence on its units, the ability to measure the adherence on all work shifts, and the ability to quantify the impact of certain interventions on hand hygiene compliance.

After two years, the results of this technology-based initiative are in. Denver Health's baseline hand hygiene compliance rates jumped from approximately 40 percent to a sustained rate of over 70 percent. Barriers to hand hygiene improvement, such as promoting change and collecting unbiased observations, were virtually eliminated. According to Denver Health, the addition of individualized feedback from automated monitoring systems has been an invaluable tool in increasing awareness among staff members' hand hygiene habits.

"In general, healthcare workers want to do the right thing," said Heather Young MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Denver Health. "By providing healthcare staff with their individual hand hygiene data, they are more aware of their performance and strive to improve adherence."

CenTrak's enterprise location technology strengthens an organization's existing hygiene standards with:

Location-based hand hygiene events, collected by sensors that integrate directly into hand hygiene dispensers, and communicate wirelessly with lightweight badges worn by staff members

A full set of compliance reports to support Joint Commission requirements

Wash in/wash out rules linked to individual caregivers with all wash events

A map view displaying compliance information to identify where additional interventions are needed

Audible alert option providing real-time reminders from staff badges to increase compliance when needed

No disruption to clinical workflow

CenTrak provides organizations with the ability to monitor the hand hygiene compliance behavior of each caregiver without human error or Hawthorne effect.

CenTrak is exhibiting at APIC 2018 in Minneapolis. Visit CenTrak's booth #1830 to see live demonstrations of CenTrak's innovative Hand Hygiene Technology.

About CenTrak

CenTrak improves healthcare operational efficiency and the quality of patient care via the industry's most robust and scalable Enterprise Location Services™ offering. Ranked #1 as the 2018 KLAS Category Leader for Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), CenTrak's technology supports high velocity updates and sub-room level accuracy across the entire healthcare enterprise. In its mission to transform patient care, CenTrak helps world-class healthcare facilities increase productivity, streamline workflows, drive higher patient and staff satisfaction and reduce costs. For more information, visit CenTrak.com

CenTrak®, Enterprise Location Services™ are registered trademarks of CenTrak, Inc.

About Denver Health

Denver Health is the Rocky Mountain Region's Level I academic trauma center, and the safety net hospital for the Denver area. The Denver Health system, which integrates acute and emergency care with public and community health, includes the Rocky Mountain Regional Trauma Center, Denver's 911 emergency medical response system, Denver Health Paramedic Division, nine family health centers, 17 school-based health centers, the Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Center, NurseLine, Denver CARES, Denver Public Health, the Denver Health Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Center for Medical Response to Terrorism, Mass Casualties and Epidemics.

CONTACT:

Adam Peck

1-215-860-2928

apeck@centrak.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centrak-reports-significant-growth-in-hand-hygiene-business-and-an-increase-in-hospital-compliance-rates-300666915.html

SOURCE CenTrak

Related Links

http://CenTrak.com

