CenTrak RTLS Ranked Best in KLAS for Fourth Year

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrak , the leading provider of enterprise locating and sensing services for the healthcare industry, announced today that it has been named 2022 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Best in KLAS for the fourth time by KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company. The Best in KLAS report recognizes companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. CenTrak received the highest performance score of all ranked RTLS vendors.*

"Once again, we are pleased to be atop the RTLS Best in KLAS rankings. Our team seeks to provide the critical solutions needed most by healthcare facilities and senior living communities, especially during these challenging times," said David Minning, president and CEO, CenTrak. "By listening to the industry and our customers and partners, we've been able to further develop our technology to enable resource-constrained teams to be more efficient and focused on what matters most – patient care and a safe environment."

CenTrak's enterprise platform enables a variety of healthcare and senior living solutions including infection control applications such as automated temperature monitoring of treatments and vaccines, differential air pressure monitoring in isolation rooms, hand-hygiene compliance for staff, and contact tracing among patients, visitors, staff, and equipment. The locating and sensing company also offers asset monitoring and management for medical equipment, and workflow and safety solutions for staff and patients via IoT-enabled badges and sensors.

As the healthcare industry strives to improve patient care and outcomes through the use of data and technology, CenTrak's full suite of services provide the actionable analytics needed to optimize workflow and productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research, CEO. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 health systems and payers from the US and other countries to generate honest and impartial assessments on the performance of software, service and medical equipment vendors in the industry.

About CenTrakCenTrak empowers health care leaders with actionable data to increase productivity, reduce operating costs, and transform patient care via market-leading locating and sensing IoT solutions. Founded in 2007 and named a visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for indoor location services, CenTrak is trusted by more than 2,000 health care organizations around the world. For more information, visit CenTrak.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter . Learn more on the KLAS website.

