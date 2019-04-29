Central & Southern Ohio HIMSS Announces Spring Conference 2019

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central and Southern Ohio chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (CSO HIMSS) announced its Spring conference titled "AI, Blockchain and Care: The Future ABC's of Healthcare" will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at the Conference Center at OCLC, 6600 Kilgour Place, Dublin, Ohio.

The conference will open with a welcome from the CSO HIMSS Program Chair, Caitlin Graham & CSO HIMSS President, Ajay Sharma as well as a presentation of Scholarship Awards to recipients Shreya Patel from The Ohio State University and Melissa Schulte from Miami University. The conference features exciting keynote addresses from Dr. Tina Moen, Chief Pharmacy Officer of IBM Watson Health and Ed Marx, CIO, The Cleveland Clinic, "Voices of Innovation…Fulfilling the Promise of Information Technology in Healthcare".

Breakout sessions include presentations from top speakers such as Mitch Parker, IT Director at IU Health focused on AI, and organizations such as Nationwide Children's, Cisco, nThrive, AHEAD and Box.com. The conference will conclude with a Blockchain panel discussion with two members from the HIMSS National Blockchain Task Force on the panel topic "ABC's of Healthcare with Blockchain. The Reality Today and how to make it work for you tomorrow".

Ajay Sharma, President of CSO HIMSS said "The CSO HIMSS Chapter likes to be at the forefront of educating our members with relevant trends for the Healthcare IT ecosystem. AI and Blockchain are both areas that are being talked about in a healthcare provider setting due to clinicians being inundated with data. With cloud adoption, storage discussions start in the Petabytes. We are sure that in the not too distant future, the concept of 'only Petabytes' may sound quaint. AI provides hope to many in IT to tame that data challenge and be able to provide faster and more efficient care for our patient populations."

In addition to the educational aspect of the event, there's also the opportunity network with other attendees and innovative sponsors. To that end, CSO HIMSS would also like to thank their Platinum sponsors Cisco, IBM, AHEAD and Box for all their support. Premier Sponsors of the chapter include Commvault, Nutanix, Path Forward IT, Zones Healthcare IT Solutions and Covermymeds.

Interested participants can register for the conference at http://csohio.himsschapter.org/event/cso-himss-annual-spring-conference

CSO HIMSS supports careers in healthcare information systems in Ohio. CSO HIMSS has representation from the healthcare providers, consultants and the healthcare vendor communities and works to enhance communication, collaboration and education among the over 1,100 Central & Southern Ohio HIMSS Chapter members.

Additional information is available on the CSO HIMSS website at http://csohio.himsschapter.org/ and via social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CSOHIMSS and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Csohimss.

