Central Alabama Water Selects Doxim to Enhance the Customer Payment Experience

Doxim's customer payment portal provides accessible, convenient payment options to streamline operations and improve efficiency for the utility.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) and payments provider serving highly regulated markets, announced that Central Alabama Water, the largest water utility in the state, has selected Doxim's customer payment solution and portal. It will unify with Doxim's CCM solution already in place at the utility to offer greater flexibility to its customers through expanded payment access.

Central Alabama Water provides residents in five counties with safe and reliable drinking water. Through a strategic partnership with Doxim spanning customer communications, billing, and payments, the utility has established a streamlined meter-to-cash ecosystem that reduces vendor management complexity and enhances customer engagement. Building on a relationship of more than 20 years, the expanded partnership leverages a single-provider model to drive greater consistency, cost efficiencies, and a more modern payment experience for all customers.

Doxim will implement a customer-facing payment portal, which provides Central Alabama Water customers with omnichannel and personalized ways to make payment transactions. Methods include online and mobile payments, pay-by-text, pay by phone, and in-person payments made through an extensive network of retail locations, such as Walmart, CVS, and Dollar General.

"Making sure our customers have easy access to information about their account is key to building a world-class water utility," said Jeffrey F. Thompson, CEO of Central Alabama Water. "This partnership with Doxim will bring a new customer portal and provide more locations where customers can pay in-person if they prefer that option. We look forward to providing more details to our customers when we roll out this exciting change."

Doxim's innovative payments solution will help Central Alabama Water improve its collections process and operational efficiency via a unified platform.

"Customers increasingly want convenience from their utility, and our clients benefit from a complete billing to payments solution that supports long-term payment goals," says Scott Biel, Chief Revenue Officer at Doxim. "We're thrilled to bring our payments portal to Central Alabama Water and help them improve customer experience through the availability of flexible payment options."

Doxim's Payments platform delivers a seamless, omnichannel billing-to-payment experience, enabling customers to pay anytime, anywhere. For utilities like Central Alabama Water, the integrated solution streamlines the entire billing and payment lifecycle, reducing operational complexity while improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

SOURCE Doxim