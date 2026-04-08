Doxim Makes WealthTech100's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies to Know About

Doxim is included in this year's WealthTech100 list for its lasting industry impact and future market potential.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) provider serving highly regulated markets, is pleased to announce FinTech Global has recognized them in their 2026 WealthTech100, an annual list of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies. This is Doxim's sixth appearance on the list.

This year, FinTech Global's expert panel reviewed over 1,300 applications to select 100 companies demonstrating innovative technologies that drive efficiency or solve industry challenges across the wealth and asset management value chain.

"Technology has become a non-negotiable within wealth management, becoming an important differentiator. Whether it is improving data collection, insight generation, or customer experience, firms are searching the market for the right solutions that can help them grow and retain clients," said FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar. "The companies included in the 2026 WealthTech100 are playing a crucial role in helping the industry adapt, providing the technology that will define the future of wealth management."

This recognition highlights Doxim CCM, a platform designed for future-proof, omnichannel communications that create strong relationships spanning generations. The platform enables clients to easily shift from paper to digital to deliver highly personalized, interactive, regulated client communications that improve client service and satisfaction. Doxim AI is accelerating its push into wealth management, delivering AI-powered communications that help enterprise clients engage investors more intelligently, across every channel.

"Being included in the WealthTech100 is a significant achievement for Doxim," said Scott Biel, Chief Revenue Officer at Doxim. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to ongoing innovation and growth. By continuously evolving in the customer communications management space, we're always ready to meet the needs of our wealth management clients while delivering omnichannel solutions that exceed expectations."

The complete list of this year's WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

SOURCE Doxim