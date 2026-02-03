Doxim Scales Utility Payments Team to Support Rapid Market Growth

Doxim's Utility Payments Team will drive seamless, omnichannel billing-to-payments solutions for utilities to bridge the customer experience gap.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, is thrilled to announce the recent expansion of its utility payments team with the strategic hiring of industry-leading executives and talent. This development reflects the growing need for secure, flexible payment options that the customer expects from their utility provider.

Doxim's Utility Payments Team will focus on driving innovations in its payment solutions built on a reliable customer communications platform.

"The pandemic was an innovation accelerator for utility providers, driving significant technological advancements that led to the digitization of payments to keep pace with other sectors in the market," says John Rawcliffe, Doxim's Senior Vice President, Technology. "Today, we're seeing a growing need to enhance those investments through solutions that prioritize the customer experience by developing and executing seamless omnichannel billing, payment processing, and delivery."

As utilities continue to invest in digital engagement, payments have become an increasingly crucial component of the communications ecosystem. Customers need payment experiences that are secure, personalized, and consistent between channels, whether they're receiving a bill by email, making a payment using their digital wallet, or updating personal preferences in their customer servicing portal.

This organizational growth positions Doxim to better support these expectations by aligning its payments solution closely with everyday user experiences.

"We're honored at the opportunity to welcome several recognized industry experts to the organization," says Mike Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer of Doxim. "By expanding our utility payments team, we strengthen our ability to deliver integrated, customer-centric communications solutions that help utilities simplify and consolidate operations while adapting to evolving customer needs."

With decades of experience servicing highly regulated industries, Doxim continues to evolve its platform to meet the changing demands of utility providers and their customers. This expansion is a testament to Doxim's ongoing commitment to delivering secure and innovative payment solutions for improved customer experiences.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

