Central and Eastern Europe Data Centre Landscapes Report 2022: DC Space in the Seven CEE Countries is Below 6% of the Total Space in Europe - Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central and Eastern Europe - Data Centre Landscapes - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest Data Centre Landscape researched in Q2 2022 covers seven CEE countries namely Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia markets.
The report is based on an updated analysis of each country market made in June 2022 and provides a forecast for the Data Centre Landscape for the four-year period from the end of December 2022 to the end of December 2026.
The report provides an overview of the key Data Centre Providers in each of the seven country markets with Data Centre space, power, pricing and revenues in each market. The table in Figure 1 below summarizes the Data Centre Landscape in the CEE country markets.
About the Region
Poland remains the largest market in the CEE region, for close to 50% of the DC space as of the end of 2022. There are close to 200 Data Centre Facilities in the CEE region.
In nearly all CEE country markets there are a series of Data Centre developments currently planned or underway, with the largest one by Vantage in Poland, followed by DataGroup in Poland and then ClusterPower in Romania. The DC space in the seven CEE countries is below 6% of the total space in Europe (17 countries).
Geographical coverage
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Poland
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
Key Topics Covered:
Bulgaria
- Bulgaria Data Centre Summary
- A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Bulgaria
- The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities
- The Key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- A pie chart showing the key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider market share
- A Bulgarian Data Centre space forecast - 2022 to 2026 in m2 per annum
- A Bulgarian Data Centre power forecast - 2022 to 2026 in MW per annum
- Data Centre power in Euro per kWH (excluding taxes)
- The key Data Centre Clusters in Bulgaria
- A Bulgarian Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in Euro per month - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum
- A table showing the spread of Data Centre Pricing
- A Bulgarian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum
- A Bulgarian Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from 2022 to 2026 - per annum
- The key trends for the Bulgarian Data Centre market
- Data Centre Outlook
Czech Republic
- Summary Box - Czech Republic Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Czech Republic
- Key Czech Republic Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Czech Republic Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Czech Republic Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Czech Republic Data Centre Power Costs - Euro in KWH
- The Key Czech Republic Data Centre Clusters
- Czech Republic Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Czech Republic Data Centre Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Czech Republic Public Cloud Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euros per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Czech Republic Data Centre Market
- Czech Republic Data Centre Outlook
Hungary Data Centre Landscape
- A simplified map showing the key towns & cities in Hungary
- The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Hungary
- The key Hungary Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Hungary Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2
- Hungary Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in MW
- Data Centre power in Euro per kWH
- The key Hungary Data Centre Clusters
- A Hungary Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month
- A chart forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 - in Euro per month
- A Hungary Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum
- A Hungary Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro - from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 per annum
- The key trends for the Hungary Data Centre market
- Data Centre Outlook
Poland
- Summary Box - Polish Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Poland
- The key Polish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Polish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Power Costs (in Euro in kWH)
- The Key Polish Data Centre Clusters
- Polish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Polish Data Centre Market
- Polish Data Centre Outlook
Romania
- Data Centre Summary - Romania Data Centre Landscape
- A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Romania
- The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Romania
- The key Data Centre Provider Profiles in Romania
- A pie chart showing the key Data Centre Provider market share
- Romania Data Centre space forecast in m2 per annum
- Romania Data Centre power forecast in m2 per annum
- Data Centre power in Euro per kWH
- The key Data Centre Clusters in Romania
- Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in Euro per month
- A table showing the spread of rack space Data Centre Pricing in Europe
- Romanian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro per annum
- The key trends for the Romanian Data Centre market
- Romanian Data Centre Outlook
Slovakia
- Data Centre Summary - Slovakia Data Centre Landscape
- A simplified map of Slovakia
- The key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Slovakia
- The key Slovakian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Key Data Centre Provider market share
- A Slovakian Data Centre raised space forecast in m2
- A Slovakian Data Centre Customer Power forecast in MW
- Slovakian Data Centre power in Euro per kWH
- The key Data Centre Clusters in Slovakia
- A Data Centre Pricing Forecast in Slovakia
- A Data Centre revenue forecast
- A Public Cloud revenue forecast
- The key trends for the Slovakian Data Centre market
- Slovakian Data Centre Outlook
Slovenia
- Data Centre Summary - Slovenia Data Centre Landscape
- A simplified map showing the key cities & towns in Slovenia
- The Key third-party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Slovenia
- A table summarising the key Slovenian Data Centre Providers & Facilities
- The key Slovenian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- A pie chart showing the key Slovenia Data Centre Provider market share
- A Slovenian Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 in m2 per annum
- A Slovenian Data Centre Customer Power forecast
- Data Centre utility power in Euro per kWH
- The key Data Centre City Clusters
- A Slovenian Data Centre Pricing Forecast (rack space, m2 & kW rentals) in Euro per month
- A chart & table forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 & kW rentals
- A table showing the spread of rack space Data Centre Pricing
- A Data Centre revenue forecast
- A Public Cloud revenue forecast
- The key trends for the Slovenian Data Centre market
- Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- ClusterPower
- DataGroup
- Vantage
