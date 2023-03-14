US Treasury official, speaking in her personal capacity, to keynote the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law hosted by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) , May 24-25, Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that D. R. Maurice, an expert in regulatory technology, central bank governance, and CBDC digitalization, will be a keynote speaker at the "Future of Money, Governance, and the Law" conference on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Central Bank Expert Keynotes the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law

"D. R. Maurice is a leading expert in regulatory technology, sandboxes, and CBDC digitalization. She has an extensive track record with central bank governance around the world and joins an impressive lineup of leading authorities from government and the private sector for our upcoming event," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache.

Maurice, who works for the US Department of Treasury, will share her extensive experience and personal perspectives on digital assets, central banks, and the future of money. She will be addressing a diverse audience of policy makers, administrators, and influencers from various organizations, including:

The United Nations

The European Parliament

The Digital Currency Monetary Authority

The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association

Association The Central Bank of Egypt

The US Department of State

The US Department of Justice

The US House of Representatives

The US National Credit Union Administration

The Utah State Digital Innovation & Blockchain Task Force

Circle (CRCL)

Ciphertrace

and many more.

Digital finance is going through a tectonic shift, and CBDCs will be right in the middle of the movement. Ms. Maurice will be followed by a CBDC debate to hammer out some of the dissenting viewpoints. This event promises to be a thought-provoking conference, providing insights from leading authorities in government and the private sector.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit https://www.GBAglobal.org/FoMGL. For any inquiries, please email [email protected].

