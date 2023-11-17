Central Baptist Village Announces New CEO

NORRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, announces that Anna-Liisa LaCroix, MPH, LNHA, has been selected by its Board of Directors as its new Chief Executive Officer. She previously held the position of CBV's Administrator for the past 7 years.

Anna-Liisa LaCroix, MPH, LNHA, is the new CEO at Central Baptist Village senior living community.
Anna-Liisa is an accomplished leader with over 28 years in senior living operations. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, a Master's degree in Public Health with a healthcare administration focus, and a gerontology certificate. Anna-Liisa is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and earlier this month, became a graduate of the national LeadingAge Larry Minnix Leadership Academy.

"I am deeply grateful to the Board for this opportunity," Anna-Liisa commented. "I have a passion for CBV and for helping our community continue to grow and thrive. I look forward to serving our residents, staff, and families and earning their ongoing trust and support."  

Anna-Liisa takes over the CEO role from Dawn Mondschein, who left earlier this month. The top leadership transition was thoughtfully planned and executed over several months to ensure that CBV's legacy, vision, and values will endure. 

CBV has a 127-year tradition of serving and celebrating seniors. Founded in 1896, CBV provides holistic care that encompasses the physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual needs of residents. CBV offers a continuum of care under one roof—Assisted Living and Memory Support in The Commons, Sheltered Care for higher clinical and memory needs in The Terrace, and Skilled Nursing and Certified Dementia Care in The Pavilion.

In related news, Jon Ragsdale, former Administrator at a local non-profit community, recently joined CBV as Administrator. Jon brings nearly 25 years of experience in the senior living industry.

About Central Baptist Village

Central Baptist Village is a senior retirement community offering assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and CMS 5-star rated skilled nursing. A senior living community unlike any other, CBV's residences, programs, and care are exceptional, award-winning, and progressive. As a non-profit organization, CBV is empowered to lead from the heart, not the bottom line. For more information, visit www.cbvillage.org.

