Central Baptist Village's Lori Altman Wins 2023 Chicago CFO of the Year Award

NORRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, announces that Lori Altman has been named 2023 Chicago CFO of the Year® by the Chicago chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI).

The 12th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year Awards ceremony was held last night, where winners in six categories were announced. From a group of 5 distinguished finalists, Lori won the top award in the small not-for-profit category.

Lori Altman (front right) celebrates her Chicago CFO of the Year award with Central Baptist Village teammates.

Lori joined CBV as CFO in 2009. She has more than 37 years of professional experience in for-profit and non-profit organizations and has spent the last 21 years serving the senior population.

"I am so thrilled that Lori has received this well-deserved honor," Anna-Liisa LaCroix, CEO of CBV, commented. "She is truly an unsung hero and has worked quietly yet diligently to ensure that CBV's mission and legacy endure well into the future."

"I wouldn't have received this award without the support of my CEO and my incredible team," Lori said. "I'm proud to have served CBV for the past 14 years and look forward to helping this community succeed for many more years."

ABOUT FEI CHICAGO CHAPTER'S CHICAGO CFO OF THE YEAR® AWARDS

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the premier association for financial leaders in the United States and Canada. FEI Chicago Chapter's Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards are an annual celebration to recognize and honor Chicago Financial Leaders who have made exceptional contributions in their organizations. Award recipients have distinguished themselves with remarkable talent and leadership. They are among the best in the profession.

ABOUT CENTRAL BAPTIST VILLAGE

Central Baptist Village is a senior retirement community that has a 127-year tradition of serving and celebrating seniors. Founded in 1896, CBV provides holistic care that encompasses the physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual needs of residents. CBV offers a continuum of care under one roof—Assisted Living and Memory Support in The Commons, Sheltered Care for higher clinical and memory needs in The Terrace, and Skilled Nursing and Certified Dementia Care in The Pavilion. A senior living community unlike any other, CBV's residences, programs, and care are exceptional, award-winning, and progressive. As a non-profit organization, CBV is empowered to lead from the heart, not the bottom line. For more information, visit www.cbvillage.org.

For more information, contact

Mary Dalton

708.583.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Central Baptist Village