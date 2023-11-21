Central Baptist Village's Lori Altman Wins 2023 Chicago CFO of the Year Award

News provided by

Central Baptist Village

21 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

NORRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, announces that Lori Altman has been named 2023 Chicago CFO of the Year® by the Chicago chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI).

The 12th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year Awards ceremony was held last night, where winners in six categories were announced. From a group of 5 distinguished finalists, Lori won the top award in the small not-for-profit category.

Continue Reading
Lori Altman (front right) celebrates her Chicago CFO of the Year award with Central Baptist Village teammates.
Lori Altman (front right) celebrates her Chicago CFO of the Year award with Central Baptist Village teammates.

Lori joined CBV as CFO in 2009. She has more than 37 years of professional experience in for-profit and non-profit organizations and has spent the last 21 years serving the senior population.

"I am so thrilled that Lori has received this well-deserved honor," Anna-Liisa LaCroix, CEO of CBV, commented. "She is truly an unsung hero and has worked quietly yet diligently to ensure that CBV's mission and legacy endure well into the future."  

"I wouldn't have received this award without the support of my CEO and my incredible team," Lori said. "I'm proud to have served CBV for the past 14 years and look forward to helping this community succeed for many more years."

ABOUT FEI CHICAGO CHAPTER'S CHICAGO CFO OF THE YEAR® AWARDS

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the premier association for financial leaders in the United States and Canada. FEI Chicago Chapter's Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards are an annual celebration to recognize and honor Chicago Financial Leaders who have made exceptional contributions in their organizations. Award recipients have distinguished themselves with remarkable talent and leadership. They are among the best in the profession.

ABOUT CENTRAL BAPTIST VILLAGE

Central Baptist Village is a senior retirement community that has a 127-year tradition of serving and celebrating seniors. Founded in 1896, CBV provides holistic care that encompasses the physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual needs of residents. CBV offers a continuum of care under one roof—Assisted Living and Memory Support in The Commons, Sheltered Care for higher clinical and memory needs in The Terrace, and Skilled Nursing and Certified Dementia Care in The Pavilion. A senior living community unlike any other, CBV's residences, programs, and care are exceptional, award-winning, and progressive. As a non-profit organization, CBV is empowered to lead from the heart, not the bottom line. For more information, visit www.cbvillage.org.

For more information, contact

Mary Dalton
708.583.8527
[email protected]

SOURCE Central Baptist Village

Also from this source

Central Baptist Village Announces New CEO

Central Baptist Village Announces New CEO

Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, announces that Anna-Liisa LaCroix, MPH, LNHA, has been selected by...
Central Baptist Village Ranks Among America's Best Nursing Homes

Central Baptist Village Ranks Among America's Best Nursing Homes

Central Baptist Village (CBV), a senior living community in Norridge, Illinois, has made the list of America's Best Nursing Homes for 2024 published...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

Awards

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.