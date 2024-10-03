Central Bark® Breaks the Mold in Pet Care Industry with Puppy Hour™

The brand has seen exciting growth with the introduction of this socialization offering

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark ®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, has always been committed to using the most cutting-edge ideas around whole dog care and community needs to shape their offerings. In January, Central Bark introduced a system-wide initiative to implement Puppy Hour™, a weekly social event designed to provide puppies between 8 and 16 weeks of age with critical socialization opportunities during a pivotal time in their development and meet the needs of new dog parents.

"At Central Bark, we pride ourselves on the satisfaction of our guests and their dogs," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "We knew that Puppy Hour would fill an industry-wide gap in puppy socialization opportunities, and the results of the past nine months have illustrated that clearly. As we grow this program and others, we will continue to put our communities first and find exceptional ways to support whole dog care and their pet parents."

Puppy Hour was designed to mitigate the risks and concerns that dog parents face with puppy socialization in public spaces, like dog parks. At Central Bark, pet parents can be assured that their puppies will only come into contact with vaccinated dogs of a similar age who have received age-appropriate vaccines, and will enjoy age-appropriate play supervised by an experienced enrichment specialist.

Since the introduction of Puppy Hour at Central Bark locations across the country, 36 stores have begun regularly holding events. More than 700 unique puppies have attended, with many puppies who take advantage of Puppy Hour becoming day care customers once they've aged out of the program, exemplifying the impact that this programming has on pet parents seeking continued options.

"It has been incredible to see the reception of our Puppy Hour program so far," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, COO for Central Bark. "This event acts as a powerful way to show pet parents in the communities we serve that Central Bark's first priority is anticipating their needs and providing their puppies with the right care for this influential time in their development. We look forward to continuing to grow this program and its impact."

For more than 20 years, Central Bark has shaped the lives of dogs and their owners across the country with their whole dog care approach, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest research in canine behavioral science. Their unique enrichment care provides a balanced blend of exercise, play, learning, and rest to help ensure that beloved dogs are healthy, happy, calm and well-rounded members of the family. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games. In addition to this enrichment program, the brand offers dog boarding, baths, grooming and nail clipping, training, a boutique retail market, and more. Each Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area.

Puppy Hour participants must be between 8 and 16 weeks of age and have proof of up-to-date Bordetella and DHPP vaccines. Pre-registration is required due to limited space. Puppy Hour is free of charge and does not require an active Central Bark membership.

For more information on Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/ . Visit www.centralbarkusa.com/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-puppy-socialization/ for more details about Puppy Hour.

About Central Bark

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

