Central Bark® Closes a Successful Q3 with Continued Growth on the Horizon

Industry leadership drives higher revenues and steady expansion

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 20th year in business, Central Bark ®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, has seen continued success during a period of incredible growth and change for the pet industry. Franchisee success, store footprint growth and expanded offerings have all come as a result of the company's industry-leading approach to comprehensive dog care, which integrates cutting-edge enrichment techniques with the latest advancements in canine behavioral science.

The Barkley Ventures Franchising corporate team with Central Bark franchisees at the Central Bark 2024 AFC Conference in Brookfield, WI.

"At Central Bark, we're incredibly proud of the success we've seen this year, and our mission is to build upon that as we look to the end of 2024 into next year, as we continue to lead the industry with our innovative offerings," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "As our franchisees continue to drive revenues to new heights, we have a line of sight to exponential growth in the near future."

Central Bark began 2024 in a strong position after finishing 2023 with its highest system revenue in history. That financial stronghold has continued throughout the year, with YTD system sales up 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year and trailing system sales up 9.1 percent over 12 months. Impressively, 20 of the organization's 35 stores open in 2023 have outperformed their prior year's sales in year-to-date analysis.

Q3 also marked Tim Weiderhoft's first quarter as the company's Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Franchising after his appointment to the position in June. As an experienced franchising veteran, his oversight of the franchise network provides additional support, leadership and overall connectivity for the brand's valued franchisees, furthering the organization's evolution and expansion while ultimately boosting customer satisfaction.

As Tim has stepped into the role of COO, his focus has been on ensuring franchisee success and operational excellence across the company's system. As the company continues to expand in areas with increasing consumer demand for pet care services, Tim will also head efforts to focus strategically on multi-unit franchising and operational efficiencies to open the door to additional financial freedom and success for Central Bark's valued franchisees.

Multi-unit franchising continues to be an area of incredible opportunity for Central Bark and its franchisees. In Q3, two new franchisees executed a three-unit franchise agreement with Central Bark to grow the brand's footprint in the Atlanta, GA area.

"Although we have deep experience in growing business revenue and leading teams, we wanted the opportunity to work within a strong company culture when looking to start a franchise," said the franchisees. "Central Bark's extensive history and industry-leading dog enrichment programming showcased to us why it was the right choice of partner for our franchises."

To support its steady growth with an enhanced digital footprint, the brand has added two new marketing partners in recent months. Hot Dish Advertising was chosen as the company's digital AOR in July 2024, amplifying digital advertising efforts and managing Central Bark's online presence. Additionally, Lola Red was named as the company's AOR in public relations in May 2024, amplifying Central Bark's public-facing storytelling and supporting franchise owners.

With 41 stores open and several projected openings into Q1 of next year, Central Bark continues to inaugurate new markets with their high standards of excellence. Thus far in 2024, 14 territories have been signed into franchise agreements, including three new markets and one new state. In a testament to the organization's rapid expansion, two markets have also reached their franchise capacity thus far this year: Philadelphia and Raleigh/Durham, which will see its next Central Bark location open in early 2025. Upcoming market entries for the brand include Arizona, in which the state's first location will open in the Phoenix area in early 2025 and Michigan, whose Detroit-area location will open in the spring of 2025.

At the heart of Central Bark's successful quarter lies their ultimate goal of providing the safest and highest quality of care to dogs and their pet parents, meeting customers' ever-evolving needs and exceeding expectations with their standout approach to whole dog care.

For more information on Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/ . Franchising opportunities can be found at https://centralbarkfranchising.com/ .

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hughes

[email protected]

818.404.4431

SOURCE Central Bark