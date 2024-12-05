Central Bark® Expands Into New England, Prepares to Open First Connecticut Location

The new Danbury, CT location will introduce Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment to the region.

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, is today announcing its first franchise agreement and the upcoming opening of their first location in Connecticut, marking the twelfth state to enter the brand's footprint. The first location will be in Danbury, CT, and is set to open in early 2025 in a convenient location near The Danbury Fair Mall.

The new Danbury, CT location will introduce Central Bark's unique approach to whole dog care and enrichment to the region.

Leading Central Bark's introduction to Connecticut is Carol O'Donnell Martin. Carol brings extensive knowledge of community engagement, operational management, finance and a shared passion for dogs to amplify Central Bark's rapidly expanding national presence. The franchisee believes that her personal love for animals makes this journey into franchising the ideal venture for her professional life.

"A few years back, I started what I fondly called my side hustle – walking dogs in my community," said Carol. "The dogs that I cared for started to change my wellbeing. I always felt this sense of calm and reduced stress after every walk or play date and I knew Central Bark would provide an avenue to channel my professional skill set alongside my passion for animals. Their approach to whole dog care is exactly what our community in Danbury, and across our state, needs for our beloved pets."

No stranger to a busy lifestyle, Carol understands the value of providing a safe and science-based approach to enrichment dog day care, boarding, and grooming that enriches a dog's life and supports pet ownership. She is eager to establish a robust community of dog owners – creating unique opportunities to connect and expanding Central Bark's impact in pet-related non-profits and welfare efforts.

For more than 20 years, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its whole dog care approach, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. Enrichment care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, baths, grooming, a boutique retail market, training, and more. Central Bark strives to provide dogs with a comfortable, tailored experience, as demonstrated by their commitment to keeping class sizes smaller than other options across the industry.

"Carol is an amazing addition to our rapidly growing Central Bark franchise family," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, Chief Operating Officer for Central Bark. "We are changing the dog care landscape across the country, one new Central Bark at a time. Our approach to enrichment programming, including Puppy Hours, rest periods and low dog-to-enrichment specialist ratio, are differentiators for a reason and that is resonating with new franchisees and our customers alike. We're looking forward to introducing the Danbury community to our approach with our first location in Connecticut."

Central Bark typically features approximately 6,000 – 7,000 square feet of indoor space plus more than 2,000 square-feet of outdoor play area. Activities include small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Enrichment add-ons give pups the extra attention they love and the freedom to use their senses, safely exploring with their instincts as they engage with interactive toys, puzzles, and games.

For more information on Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/. Franchising opportunities can be found at https://centralbarkfranchising.com/.

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

SOURCE Central Bark