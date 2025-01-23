Central Bark® Madeira-Indian Hill Named New Business of the Year

Whole Dog Care facility celebrates honor with continued commitment to the community

MADEIRA, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark® Madeira-Indian Hill , the Madeira-Indian Hill branch of the premier Whole Dog Care franchise shaping canine care, is proud to announce its recognition as 2024 New Business of the Year by the Madeira Chamber of Commerce . This distinction highlights the company's leadership in the local business community and dedication to serving the Madeira area.

Central Bark Madeira-Indian Hill named 2024 New Business of the Year by the Madeira Chamber of Commerce

Since its opening in October of 2023, Central Bark has welcomed hundreds of four-legged friends alongside their families to the suburban Cincinnati facility for: enrichment day care programs, grooming services, training sessions, boarding, boutique retail pet goods, and community events. Central Bark's unique Whole Dog Care approach combines industry-leading dog care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. This unique approach to enrichment care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be happy, healthy, calm, and well-rounded companions.

Central Bark has quickly become an integral part of the Madeira-Indian Hill community, actively participating in and sponsoring numerous local initiatives. These include: appreciation events for local veterinarians, the McDonald Commons Welcome Back Bash, Symmes Bicentennial Blast, Madeira Girls Night Out, three Cincinnati Reds 'Bark in the Park' events, Madeira's Costume Parade and playdate, Paws in the Park, and more.

As they enter 2025, Central Bark remains committed to building strong community connections and contributing to the vibrant local business ecosystem.

"As an entrepreneur and pet parent, it's an absolute honor to see our dedication to quality pet care recognized by the Madeira business community with the title of New Business of the Year," said Clark Shuler, co-owner of Central Bark Madeira-Indian Hill. "We look forward to continuing to enrich the lives of our four-legged customers and their families while contributing to the thriving Madeira business community in the years to come."

In the wake of their successful first year, the Central Bark operations team had the privilege of collaborating with marketing classes at Indian Hill High School , sharing insights about business operations, industry experience, and the strategies that drive success. These interactive sessions allowed the team to connect with the next generation of business professionals and reinforced their commitment to fostering educational and professional growth in the community.

Central Bark is dedicated to delivering the safest and highest quality care for dogs and their pet parents. Meeting evolving customer needs and exceeding expectations with its standout approach to Whole Dog Care, Central Bark is honored to receive the New Business of the Year title and looks forward to continued success in partnership with the Madeira community.

For more information on Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to over 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

