Central Bark Makes Debut on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

National expansion and record-breaking location performance propel the brand to its first milestone appearance

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark, the national franchise brand redefining whole dog care through premium pet services, today announced its debut on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking highlights Central Bark's notable growth, including a 16.1% year-over-year growth in 2025, driven by continued national expansion and record-setting performance across its locations. Furthermore, the recognition underscores the brand's key contributions to driving innovation, job creation, and shaping the future of the economy.

Central Bark ranked 4,425 overall in its first appearance on the coveted list. Regional and industry breakdowns further underscore the brand's rapid trajectory:

#18 in the Milwaukee-Waukesha area

#37 in the state of Wisconsin

#119 overall in Consumer Services

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is an achievement we're incredibly proud of," said Central Bark CEO Bob Crawford. "To stand alongside some of the nation's top brands is not only an honor, but proof that our whole dog care philosophy is deeply resonating across the markets in which we operate. This is a testament to the dedication our team provides to the pets, families, and communities we serve. This recognition underscores the incredible demand for our personalized care, and we're excited to bring the Central Bark experience to even more dogs and owners across the country."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2026 represents a unique group of companies that have overdelivered on their promise of growth. This year's honorees have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Beyond its Inc. 5000 recognition, Central Bark recently received the 2026 Pet Innovation Award for Best Boarding Service of the Year. Today, Central Bark operates 45 locations nationwide, backed by over 20 years of premier dog boarding experience.

To learn more about Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/. For information on franchising opportunities, visit https://centralbarkfranchising.com/.

About Central Bark:

Central Bark is a leading whole-dog care franchise network dedicated to helping dogs live healthier, happier lives through personalized care that supports their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For more than 20 years, Central Bark has combined canine behavioral science with expert care to create its distinct Whole Dog Care model through services including Enrichment Dog Day Care, boarding, training, and grooming. Central Bark operates 45 locations nationwide and continues to expand through franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs entering the growing premium pet care industry. Franchise Business Review recognized Central Bark as a 2024 Top Franchise and included the brand in its Top 200 Franchises ranking based on franchisee satisfaction. Learn more at centralbarkusa.com and centralbarkfranchising.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Briere

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SOURCE Central Bark