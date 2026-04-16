Central Bark Posts Double-Digit Q1 Growth as 22-Year Franchise System Scales in Premium Pet Care

44-unit system delivers accelerating same-store sales and strong unit economics as demand rises for structured, wellness-focused dog care

Q1 2026 Performance Highlights

+15% systemwide sales growth versus same quarter sales in prior year

+11% same-store sales growth, accelerating from +6% in 2025

Sustained focus on bringing Whole Dog Care to more dogs and pet parents, driving brand performance and differentiation

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark, the national franchise brand redefining whole dog care through premium pet services, reported +15% systemwide sales growth and +11% same-store sales growth in the first quarter of 2026, continuing a multi-year trajectory of steady, systemwide expansion.

In March, the company brought together more than 100 franchisees, leaders and partners in Atlanta for its annual franchise conference. More than 30 awards were presented, including the Jackie Jordan and Chris Gaba Founders Award to Rochester, Minn. franchisee Lenny Hoisington and Franchisee of the Year to Atlanta franchisee Lindsay Le. In Q1 the brand hosted a grand opening event in Durham, North Carolina, with franchisee Brett Antonio.

The Q1 performance builds on a strong 2025, when Central Bark reached $34.8 million in systemwide sales, grew revenue +16% year-over-year, and added five new locations. The results reflect a combination of strong franchisee execution, durable unit economics and increasing demand for more structured, safe, health-focused pet care services.

"The strength of Central Bark is the combination of highly committed franchise partners and a model dedicated to the physical, social and emotional needs of dogs that's been refined over more than two decades," said Central Bark CEO Bob Crawford. "Our operators are deeply connected to their communities, and when you pair that with a disciplined, proven system and our overall love of the dogs under our care, it creates the kind of consistent performance we're seeing across the network."

System alignment and operator performance fuel growth

Central Bark's Q1 results were supported by strong execution across its franchise network, as well as continued investment in operational systems, marketing and franchisee support.

In March, the company brought together more than 100 franchisees, leaders and partners in Atlanta for its annual conference, focused on celebrating the brand, applying proven best practices, scaling the operating model and strengthening unit-level performance across the system.

More than 30 awards were presented, including the Jackie Jordan and Chris Gaba Founders Award to Rochester, Minn. franchisee Lenny Hoisington and Franchisee of the Year to Atlanta franchisee Lindsay Le.

Expansion momentum backed by long-term durability

Central Bark continues to grow its national footprint while demonstrating long-term strength at the unit level.

The brand hosted a Grand Opening event in Durham, N.C., during the quarter and saw continued community-level recognition, including its New Berlin, Wis., location being named Business of the Month by the City of New Berlin.

At the same time, multiple locations surpassed milestone anniversaries, underscoring the durability of the model and of franchisee relationships across the system.

Milwaukee Eastside, WI marked 29 years open

Fort Lauderdale, FL, celebrated 26 years

Kenosha, WI and Slinger, WI each reached 18 years

Brookfield, WI and Broadview Heights, OH each celebrated 17 years

Manitowoc, WI reached 8 years

Amarillo, TX, celebrated 6 years

Landover, MD marked 5 years

Henrietta, NY, Spring, TX, and Asheville, NC each celebrated 2 years

Positioned for continued growth in an evolving category

As pet owners increasingly prioritize safe, consistent, loving and wellness-focused care for their dogs, Central Bark is positioned at the intersection of a growing category shift toward more structured, holistic services.

With strong unit economics, consistent same-store sales growth and a disciplined approach to expansion, the company is focused on scaling strategically in both existing and new markets.

"We believe we're building something that's both enduring and scalable, and that the world is better off with more Central Bark experiences," Crawford said. "Our focus is on growing the right way; supporting our franchisees, strengthening our model and continuing to earn the love and trust of the communities we serve."

Franchise opportunities can be found through https://centralbarkfranchising.com/. Additional details on Central Bark locations and services are available at https://www.centralbarkusa.com/.

Photos and video courtesy of Central Bark: HERE

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to 44 locations across 16 states. The company hosts over two million dog visits annually. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

Media Contact:

Kate Barker

[email protected]

262-758-8382

SOURCE Central Bark