Central Bark Reports Record-Breaking Q2 Revenue, Marking Highest Quarter in Company History

Twenty-six locations posted their largest revenue month ever in the first six months of the year

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark, a leading national whole dog care franchise network, reported a 17% increase in systemwide sales for the second quarter of 2026. Driven by accelerating consumer demand for premium pet care, the historic quarter caps off a successful first half of the year for the brand, which now spans 44 locations across the United States.

Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark joined Dan Glad, owner of Central Bark Paradise Valley, to mark the location's one-year anniversary in Paradise Valley, AZ.

The record-setting performance was reinforced by an 11% increase in same-store sales. Highlighting this network-wide growth, 26 of the Central Bark stores, or 59% of the brand's total locations achieved their highest-ever monthly revenue milestones during the first half of the year. This sustained growth validates the market demand for Central Bark's whole dog approach, which supports a dog's physical, mental, and emotional well-being through highly personalized care, products, and services.

"Our record-breaking quarter is a direct reflection of our franchisees' relentless dedication to the dogs and owners we serve," said Central Bark CEO Bob Crawford. "At Central Bark, we are completely committed to the lifetime health and happiness of every dog that walks through our doors. With 44 locations across the nation, these record numbers prove that our standard of care is exactly what pet parents are looking for. As we head into the second half of the year, we're excited to continue elevating support for our franchisees, ensuring they have the resources and backing needed to continue delivering our signature personalized care to every dog, owner, and community they serve."

This milestone quarter reflects strong momentum across the entire network, driven by the consistent execution of the Central Bark playbook and the personalized service provided by its franchise network. To support daily operations and enhance the overall customer experience, Central Bark implemented new marketing and operational initiatives during the quarter. Additionally, the brand completed a network-wide rollout of a next-generation point-of-sale (POS) system, equipping franchisees with advanced digital tools and creating an efficient, tech-enabled experience for clients.

The quarter's momentum was further anchored by four locations celebrating their one-year anniversaries, including Paradise Valley, AZ, Danbury, CT, Aurora Fox Valley IL, and Rochester, MI. The sustained performance of these locations demonstrates the long-term viability and operational strength of the franchise model as Central Bark continues to increase business nationwide.

The brand's upward trajectory reflects a growing nationwide demand for premium pet services. With 69% of Millennial and Gen Z owners viewing their pets as family members, Central Bark's commitment to engaging and caring for dogs like family continues to resonate deeply with modern pet parents. Backed by this cultural shift and accelerating consumer demand, Central Bark is strategically positioned for sustained growth as the brand expands its national footprint, with more locations planned to be open in the future.

To learn more about Central Bark, visit https://www.centralbarkusa.com/. For information on franchising opportunities, visit https://centralbarkfranchising.com/.

About Central Bark:

Central Bark is a leading whole dog care franchise network dedicated to helping dogs live healthier, happier lives through personalized care that supports physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For more than 20 years, Central Bark has combined canine behavioral science with expert care to create its distinct Whole Dog Care model through services including Enrichment Dog Day Care, boarding, training and grooming. Central Bark operates 44 locations nationwide and continues to expand through franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs entering the growing premium pet care industry. Franchise Business Review recognized Central Bark as a 2024 Top Franchise and included the brand in its Top 200 Franchises ranking based on franchisee satisfaction. Learn more at centralbarkusa.com and centralbarkfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Briere

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SOURCE Central Bark