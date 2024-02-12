Central Bark Named a 2024 Top Franchise Based on Franchisee Satisfaction

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark®, the premier whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer, was recently recognized for its outstanding work with its franchise owners after being named a Top Franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review.

Central Bark franchisees were among the 35,000 franchise owners across 375 of today's leading franchise companies that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Central Bark's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of the franchise system including core values, training & support, executive leadership, financial opportunity, franchisee community, and overall satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud to be included on this prestigious list of some of the most recognized names in franchising," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "We're committed to supporting the long-term growth of our network and we're extremely honored by the outstanding ratings we received from our franchisees in the areas that are critical to their success. These include support, financial opportunity, innovation, leadership, and culture, among many others. We are truly humbled and honored to be working with such a dedicated group of franchisees."

Among the Central Bark franchisees surveyed, 86% stated they enjoy operating the business, 96% agree their fellow franchisees are supportive of the brand, and 87% feel Central Bark acts with a high level of honesty and integrity.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise. As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them."

From day one, Central Bark has drawn in dogs and their owners across the country to experience its unique approach to whole dog care, which combines Central Bark's industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavior science. Whole Dog Care provides a healthy and balanced blend of exercise, social group play, learning, rest, and "TLC" to help dogs be healthy, happy, calm, and well-rounded members of the family. Complementing its unique approach to day care, Central Bark offers additional service lines including boarding, baths, grooming, a retail market, training and more.

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

