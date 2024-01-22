Central Bark on Pace to Open at Least 15 New Units in 2024 Thanks to New Multi-Unit Development Agreements, Nearly 25 New Territories Sold, and First Time Expansion into New York, New Jersey, Arizona, and Nevada

Dog day care industry pioneer leverages a best-in-class offering to drive multi-unit growth nationwide as franchisees look to diversify into the $143 billion pet industry

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding more than 20 years ago, premiere whole dog care franchise and industry pioneer Central Bark has strategically engineered its growth and is on pace to open at least 15 new locations in 2024. Today, Central Bark has emerged as a dominant player in the booming $143 billion pet industry with nearly 40 locations open across a dozen states thanks to a superior approach that combines the leading techniques in whole dog care with the latest in canine behavioral science.

We're a leading franchise in dog care thanks to our whole dog care approach combined with the latest in canine science. Post this Central Bark dogs.

Given these competitive differentiators, it's no surprise that Central Bark is enjoying explosive franchise growth, recently signing it's largest multi-unit development agreements to date while expanding into new markets such as New York, New Jersey, Nevada, and Arizona. In 2023 alone, Central Bark opened its 38th location, sold more than 23 territories, and invested heavily in its development resources to support franchisee growth while decreasing their time to open.

"Each year we get bigger, better, and stronger as a brand," said Tim Weiderhoft, Ed.D., CFE, chief development officer for Central Bark. "Now into our 20th year, our invigorated data-driven approach to growth is paying off because our franchisees are moving from signing to opening at our fastest rate ever. This is due in large part to our investment in our people, real estate planning, construction, and technology. Our depth of leadership Is unparalleled in the dog care space."

Central Bark's CEO Bob Crawford echoed Weiderhoft's emphasis on the duality of acumen and franchise growth when it comes to dominating the dog care industry.

"We're not taking a passive approach to growth and development," said Crawford. "We believe in our best-in-class model because it is data driven, growth oriented, and backed by our incredible franchisee community and the culture they've built. That's why we're seeing our third consecutive year of system wide double-digit revenue increases and why we were named a Top 200 Franchise in 2024. We're paving the way as an industry leading franchise opportunity and disruptor in the dog care space, which is why we continue to attract multi-unit investment in our brand."

That best-in-class offering has translated to a slew of signings by multi-unit franchise partners. Several recent investors to join the Central Bark system as multi-unit franchisees include Frank and Lauren Belfiore that left corporate America to bring three locations to northern New Jersey; former IT consultant Mike Carter who will bring three Central Barks to Naperville, Ill.; and Jennifer and Kevin Morss, who are leaving a 30-year career in social services to bring three new locations to Henderson, Nev.

"As I was contemplating my exit from the corporate world after more than two decades of working for some of the world's largest consulting firms, I knew I wanted to be in business for myself," said Carter. "I looked at all kinds of dog-related businesses because that's a passion of mine, but there was something special about Central Bark. The brand has built an incredible culture, and that sense of community is palpable. Plus, Central Bark puts dog safety and whole dog care above everything else. That kind of commitment to the dogs and to their pet parents was something I wanted to be a part of and help grow."

With a best-in-class product, expert brand leadership, a targeted growth model, and unrivaled franchisee culture and satisfaction, Central Bark is well on its way to 200 Central Bark locations by 2027.

"We're not approaching this business like a typical dog day care or franchise brand," added Weiderhoft. "We have a robust network of interest from multi-unit franchisees, an unbeatable consumer value proposition that puts all your dog care needs under one roof, and a competitive long-term growth strategy. We're excited by the traction we're seeing, and we can't wait to give every dog and family a Central Bark experience that mirrors a dogs' unconditional love."

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For 20 years, the brand has grown to nearly 40 locations across more than a dozen states. The company has hosted over two million dog visits. Central Bark's approach to Whole Dog Care combines its industry-leading dog day care expertise with the latest in canine behavioral science. Furthermore, Central Bark also offers dog boarding, grooming, a retail market, training and more. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkusa.com/franchising or call 866-799-2275.

SOURCE Central Bark