Central Bark Reports Record 2025 Systemwide Sales, Unit-Level Milestones and Continued Franchise Expansion

2025 Performance Highlights

16.1% systemwide sales growth to $34.8 million, with 6.3% same-store sales growth

44 operating locations across 16 states, with five new openings in 2025

Strategic investments in technology, training and community engagement driving franchisee performance and brand differentiation

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Bark , the national franchise brand redefining whole dog care through day care, boarding, grooming and training, announced record financial and operational performance for 2025, underscoring its momentum as one of the fastest-growing concepts in the U.S. pet services sector.

Grand opening of Central Bark Aurora/Fox Valley, Illinois

The brand reported $34.8 million systemwide sales, representing 16.1% year-over-year growth and 6.3% same-store sales growth, fueled by strong franchise execution, rising demand for premium pet care and continued expansion across high-growth markets. Approximately 36% of Central Bark locations open for the full year surpassed $1 million in annual revenue, reflecting strong unit-level consistency across markets and reinforcing the repeatability of the brand's operating playbook.

"Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of our franchise system, the love that we have for our dogs, our safety first business model, a belief in our core values, and the discipline of our operators," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "We are building a brand defined by the love and joy dogs bring us, consistent unit economics, operational excellence and a clear growth roadmap."

National Expansion Strengthens Market Presence

Central Bark ended 2025 with 44 operating locations nationwide, including five new openings in:

The company plans to open at least five more franchise locations in 2026.

Proven Franchise Model Driving Unit-Level Success

Central Bark franchisees continue to outperform by executing the brand's operating playbook centered on:

Dog safety and structured enrichment

Best-in-class hiring and training standards

Local marketing and community partnerships

Consistent service delivery across day care, boarding, grooming and training

Franchisees report growing revenue across all core service lines, supported by marketing innovations and operational enhancements designed to increase trial, retention and lifetime value.

Technology Investments Enhance Experience and Efficiency

In 2025, Central Bark accelerated investment in technology initiatives to improve both customer experience and franchisee productivity, including:

Enhanced scheduling and client communication tools

Streamlined operational workflows and backend systems

Website and digital marketing enhancements

Data-driven insights to optimize staffing, capacity and revenue management

These upgrades are positioning the system for sustained growth as the global pet care industry approaches an estimated $152 billion in value.

Community Engagement as a Growth Engine

Community programming remains a cornerstone of Central Bark's brand strategy. Throughout 2025, Central Bark locations hosted hundreds of events aimed at promoting safe play and building connections among dogs and dog owners. These initiatives have helped strengthen customer loyalty and reinforce the brand's whole dog care mission.

Insights from these initiatives reinforce a core brand truth: dog owners seek safe, social environments that benefit both pets and people.

Positioned for Continued Momentum in 2026

With strong demand across core services and a growing pipeline of franchise interest, Central Bark enters 2026 with a clear focus on:

Opening committed new locations

Driving same-store sales through marketing and operational innovation

Strengthening franchisee support and performance infrastructure

Further improving franchisee profitability

Expanding brand visibility at a national business level

"Our momentum is rooted in the love we have for dogs, disciplined growth, community trust and a differentiated care model," Crawford said. "We believe Central Bark is positioned to become one of the defining brands in the next era of pet services franchising."

Photos and video courtesy of Central Bark HERE

Central Bark Franchise Reporting Snapshot

U.S. Systemwide Sales: $34.8 million

Systemwide Sales Growth (YOY): +16.1%

Same-Store Sales Growth: +6.3%

Total Units Open (12/31/25): 44

Net New Units Opened in 2025: 5

$1M+ Revenue Units: 14

Average Unit Volume (AUV): $875,000 (based on mature locations operating a full fiscal year)

Years Franchising: 22

About Central Bark:

The Central Bark franchise system was founded in 2003 and now operates under the name Barkley Ventures Franchising, LLC. For more than 20 years, the brand has grown to 44 locations across 16 states. The company hosts over two million dog visits annually. Central Bark participates in VetFran, the International Franchise Association's (IFA) veteran program, and offers a franchise fee discount to qualifying veterans. Central Bark is also an IFA MinorityFran participant. For more information about franchising with Central Bark, visit centralbarkfranchising.com or call 866-799-2275.

SOURCE Central Bark