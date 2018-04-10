Central Christian College of Kansas and International Aero Academy Form Student-Centric Aerospace and Aviation School

IAA's facilities at Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida is now a satellite campus for IAA and CCC's joint International School of Aerospace & Aviation. IAA and CCC designed the programs to provide aviation students from all over the world with an efficient, cost-effective and student-oriented program.

"U.S. and foreign students will have the opportunity to complete their private pilot through commercial multiengine and Flight Instructor ratings during their first eight months of enrollment, allowing them to work as flight instructors in their first year – building flight hours and earning wages, while accelerating their post-graduate careers," said Hal Hoxie, President of Central Christian College, who is a retired pilot and Colonel in the United States Air Force. "We are modeling our program after the U.S. Military and no other accredited degree program offers this unique student-centric approach."

"Together with CCC, we will institute a complete paradigm shift in aviation degree programs allowing students to focus first on flight training, attaining their ratings so that they can gain valuable flight hours working as Flight Instructors while completing their degrees," said Steven Markhoff, President of International Aero Academy. "Unlike most of today's degree programs, we are providing an excellent opportunity for students to accelerate their pilot training and careers."

These aviation degree programs will be open both to U.S. students who may avail themselves of Federal Student Loans and to foreign students who will be able to work as flight instructors utilizing their F1 visa issued by CCC. Courses will be held both online and in classrooms at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

The International School of Aerospace & Aviation will begin later this month offering an associate's degree and will inaugurate its bachelor's degree program for both U.S. and foreign students early this summer.

Program Highlights:

50% less cost than current programs

50% less time to complete the program

Program will meet FAA requirements for employment as pilots

Students will be paid for their work as instructors

Student continuity a key factor in expected graduation rates of 90%

About Central Christian College

Central Christian College of Kansas was established as a two-year college in 1914. The college offered aviation programs beginning in the early 1970s. In 1991, Central Christian became a regionally accredited institution offering multiple undergraduate degrees. Central's current president Hal Hoxie is a retired pilot and Colonel in the United States Air Force. His expertise in aviation is a key factor in the expansion of Central Christian's program. For more information about CCC, please visit http://www.centralchristian.edu/about.

About International Aero Academy

International Aero Academy (IAA) is a Lakeland, Fla.-based FAA-certificated 141 ab initio and accelerated flight school with authority to issue foreign student visas for training. With a focus on training the next generation of domestic and foreign professional pilots, IAA has a growing fleet of aircraft, its own modern 12,000 square foot maintenance facility with dedicated maintenance professionals, and over 11,000 square feet of office, onsite dormitory housing for students and training space. IAA is owned and managed by former senior executives of international, major, regional, LCC and cargo airlines. For more information about IAA, please visit https://www.internationalaeroacademy.com.

