Central Compilation and Translation Press displayed Themed books such as Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights at the London Book Fair

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Book Fair, which kicked off on April 18, has attracted approximately 1,000 publishing enterprises from around the world. A variety of themed books, including English-Chinese, Russian-Chinese, French-Chinese, Spanish-Chinese, and Japanese-Chinese versions of Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights published by the Central Compilation and Translation Press, have been highly praised by readers at the London Book Fair this year.

Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights was put on display at the London Book Fair

Xi Jinping on Respecting and Protecting Human Rights, edited by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, consists of nine topics, systematically collects Xi Jinping's major statements on respecting and protecting human rights, and provides an authoritative reading material for studying, publicizing and researching Xi Jinping's major statements and China's outlook on human rights as well as the vivid practice of human rights. Published in English-Chinese, Russian-Chinese, French-Chinese, Spanish-Chinese, and Japanese-Chinese versions, the book is of great significance for readers at home and abroad to gain a more thorough understanding of the rich meanings of Xi Jinping's major statements and China's practice of respecting and protecting human rights, as well as for enhancing the appeal and influence of China's outlook on human rights in contemporary times. It is critical in introducing and interpreting Xi Jinping's important thoughts on human rights as well as in presenting real stories of human rights in China.

Established in September 1993, the Central Compilation &Translation Press is a State-level publishing house specializing in social science publications. It translates and publishes classic works and latest publications in world politics, economics, philosophy and culture. Founded to "help China read the world and the world understand China," the press strives to be "a ferryman that transports thoughts and culture between East and West". Dedicated to "publishing valuable books," it has a deep respect for thoughts and knowledge and a large number of Chinese and overseas scholars and experts as its consultants. In 2009, the General Administration of Press and Publication (GAPP) rated it as a first-class press and granted the accolade of one of "National Top 100 Publishing Houses."

