Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program

Originally launched in 2012, the Professional Referral Program was brought to market with just a handful of commercial realtors who wanted to help clients reduce their electricity and natural gas bills. Today, the Program empowers and rewards any professional that has relationships with key business decision-makers who may be interested in cutting their energy costs.

"We are a welcome referral partner for all business professionals," said Phil Moser, managing partner of Central Energy USA and the founder of the Professional Referral Program. "We award substantial finder's fees to any professional willing to make a successful introduction to their contacts with the offering of a free utility bill audit."

"Diversegy is excited to partner with Central Energy USA. The Professional Referral Program offers huge upside potential for both referral partners and energy clients. Central Energy USA's long-standing background supporting professionals and energy customers, coupled with the Diversegy suite of services will enhance the program further," commented Sara Schwandt, Diversegy's General Manager.

"This is a win – win. Clients reduce energy costs and can often recover previous overpayments and correct billing inefficiencies. At the end of the day, additional dollars will flow to their bottom lines by paying less for energy. Referral Partners gain increased credibility with their clients while earning finder's fees for making an easy introduction," added Phil Moser.

Interested potential referral partners are invited to contact the Central Energy USA Office at 800.425.6403 or email info@centralenergyusa.com

About Central Energy USA:

Central Energy USA is a premier energy supply consulting firm in North America. Central Energy's sole objective is to bring the absolute lowest electricity and/or natural gas rates to its industrial, commercial and retail clients. We are not employed by any of the energy companies and we are able to provide free energy rate quotes that are accurate and unbiased.

About Diversegy LLC:

Diversegy is a commercial energy advisory firm helping clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve their bottom lines through the development and implementation of energy utilization and sourcing strategies. Diversegy is a subsidiary of Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA).

About Genie Energy Ltd:

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), through its Genie Retail Energy (GRE) division, provides electricity and natural gas primarily to residential and small business customers in the United States and, through a joint venture, in Great Britain. GRE also operates Diversegy, a commercial brokerage and marketing services company. For more information, visit www.genie.com.

