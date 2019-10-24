Central England Co-Operative launches first UK < 150 Global Warming Potential (GWP) A2L Convenience store with Opteon™ XL20 (R-454C) Refrigerant

This is the first of two trial stores featuring A2L technologies. It has come about through collaboration between Central England Co-Operative, Chemours, and a team of stakeholders within the refrigeration industry, all focused on ensuring that the newly designed store meets long-term sustainability and GWP requirements of the F-gas Regulation, while also complying with necessary codes and standards for A2L refrigerants. Having recognized the significant changes occurring in the industry, the retailer is developing a robust 10-year F-Gas strategy. Central England Co-Operative already has experience retrofitting existing R-404A systems to mid-range <1500 GWP HFO blends. They are comfortable with the operating characteristics of these systems and have seen the energy-efficiency gains from these retrofits. The objective of this new store installation is to achieve even lower GWP levels without sacrificing energy efficiency or overall system performance, as any increase in indirect emissions from increased power consumption would greatly reduce any net gain from lowering the refrigerant GWP.

Chemours, which supplied the refrigerant and technical support; Emerson, which supplied compressors; PureCold, which supplied A2L-ready cabinets; and Space Engineering, which constructed a dual discharge refrigeration pack suitable for A2L refrigerant applications in a retail environment, are the key stakeholders, each committed to the success of the installation. The design was created according to the guidance in EN378 and installed by Oak Refrigeration following a rigorous risk assessment from Cool Concerns, a consultant, to ensure safe use in this type of application.

Luke Collins, managing director of Oak Refrigeration observed, "We found the installation to be straightforward and commissioning went smoothly and without incident using R-454C set-up data provided by Chemours and with support from engineering consultants, Wave, to optimize the system to give best energy performance.''

Kevin Collins, head of Facilities at Central England Co-Operative, commented, ''This ground-breaking installation proves that we can have a sustainable, long-term solution to meet our corporate strategy without compromising performance and efficiency and, at best, cost. Other low GWP solutions considered, such as propane secondary and CO 2 booster systems, were excluded as these did not meet our selection criteria.''

"The adoption of Opteon™ XL20 (R-454C) by the Central England Co-Op shows that this technology is a viable and credible solution for commercial retail and will act as a signpost to other end-users as the European F-gas regulations continue to move the HVACR industry to more environmentally sustainable solutions that Opteon™ XL A2L HFO refrigerants from Chemours are the ideal long-term solution to maximize environmental and economic benefits," said Murli Sukhwani, regional business director, Fluorochemicals, EMEA.

Opteon™ low GWP HFO refrigerants are a portfolio of sustainable and versatile refrigerants that meet the long-term needs of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heat pump, and chiller markets. They have been developed to help meet increasingly stringent global regulations, while maintaining or improving performance compared to the products they replace. Their adoption also encourages more sustainable refrigerant choices and equipment designs to reduce the carbon footprint of the HVACR industry. Specifically, in Europe, the very low GWP Opteon™ XL refrigerant portfolio supports the market transitions required by the F-Gas Regulation and enables customers to select their optimal solution when performance, safety, sustainability, and the total cost of ownership are taken into account.

For more information on Opteon™ refrigerants, please visit opteon.com .

