Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage Acquires 46th Self-Storage Location in Palm Bay, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Mini Storage, a self-storage operator with locations across Central Florida and the surrounding areas, proudly announces the acquisition of their 46th location. The facility, formerly known as AAA Storage of Brevard, is located at 1731 Robert J. Conlan Blvd. NE in Palm Bay and is set to be rebranded in the coming weeks.

Personal Mini Storage has acquired it's 46th self storage location in Palm Bay, Florida. The storage facility formerly known as AAA Storage of Brevard will be rebranded in the coming weeks.

"We are beyond excited to welcome our first Palm Bay project into the Personal Mini Storage Family and look forward to delighting our new customers and furthering the PERSONAL touch in mid-Florida!" said Marc Smith, President of Personal Mini Storage.

Located along Florida's historic Space Coast, the newest Personal Mini Storage location serves the communities of Palm Bay, Melbourne, Melbourne Beach, and Malabar with convenient self-storage solutions. Amenities include air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned units, large vehicle parking for boats and RVs, U-Haul truck rentals and a full-line of packing and moving supplies available on site.

New and existing customers will enjoy upgraded features including improved online and call center access, as well as hands free-electronic gate access. Personal Mini Storage looks forward to making additional positive changes to the facility in the near future including upgraded fencing, landscaping, and other site enhancements.

About Personal Mini Storage

Personal Mini Storage, based in Orlando, FL, manages 46 self-storage locations in the Central Florida area and is operated by Laurie & Marc Smith. In March 2017, Personal Mini Storage entered into agreements to become a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust and now manages 9 properties under the partnership.

To learn more about Personal Mini Storage, visit our website at www.personalministorage.com .

Media Contact:

Personal Mini Storage

Chris Romero

407-297-3683

[email protected]

SOURCE Personal Mini Storage