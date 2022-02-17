Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage Acquires 47th Self-Storage Location in Alachua, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Mini Storage, a self-storage operator with locations across Central Florida and the surrounding areas, proudly announces the acquisition of their 47th location. The facility, formerly known as Stor-All Self Storage, is located at 13701 NW US Hwy 441 in Alachua, and is set to be rebranded in the coming weeks.

Personal Mini Storage is now serving the storage needs of the Alachua area. Alachua residents can now utilize convenient storage options.

"We're very excited to expand our footprint in Greater Gainesville and look forward to providing a PERSONAL experience to the community of Alachua, Florida," said Marc Smith, President of Personal Mini Storage. "We will immediately begin project enhancements to further improve the customer experience and are grateful to our team for their assistance with this acquisition."

Located near the growing Gainesville metropolitan area, the newest Personal Mini Storage location serves the communities of Alachua, La Crosse, and the greater Gainesville community with convenient self-storage and moving solutions. Amenities include over 240 air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned units, large vehicle parking, and U-Haul truck rentals. This facility will be operated and managed remotely from the Personal Mini Storage office located at 8825 NW 13th Street in Gainesville, Florida.

New and existing customers will enjoy upgraded features including improved online and call center access, as well as hands free-electronic gate access. Personal Mini Storage looks forward to making additional positive changes to the facility in the future including upgraded fencing, landscaping, and other site enhancements.

About Personal Mini Storage

Personal Mini Storage, based in Orlando, FL, has been a leader in the self-storage industry since 1982, managing 47 locations in the Central Florida area and is operated by Laurie & Marc Smith. In March 2017, Personal Mini Storage entered into agreements to become a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust and now manages 11 properties under the partnership.

