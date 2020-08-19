Central Florida-Based Personal Mini Storage Completes Expansion of Fanning Springs Self-Storage Location

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage, a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust, has announced the completion of an expansion at their Fanning Springs facility serving the greater Gainesville area.

Customer-focused improvements include the addition of 6,600 RSF and 44 new climate-controlled storage units ranging in size from 5x5 to 10x25 to meet the growing needs of the nearby communities of Fanning Springs, Chiefland, Old Town, and the greater Gainesville area.

"After completing a significant number of upgrades and capital investments since our December 2019 acquisition, we're thrilled to be adding more units and improving the unit mix at our Personal Mini Storage Fanning Springs project," said Marc Smith, President of Personal Mini Storage.

Located 1.5 miles south of Fanning Springs State Park at 16910 U.S. 19, the property offers convenient, storage options including easy access drive-up units, hands-free electronic gate access, U-Haul truck rentals, and outdoor parking solutions for boats and RVs.

Personal Mini Storage, based in Orlando, FL, manages 45 self-storage locations in the Central Florida area and is operated by Laurie & Marc Smith. In March 2017, Personal Mini Storage entered into agreements to become a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust and now manages 8 properties under the partnership.

