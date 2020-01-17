Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage Grows Footprint in the Greater Gainesville, FL Area With 45th Location

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage, a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust, has expanded into Fanning Springs, FL with the acquisition of Fanning Springs Storage.

Personal Mini Storage of Orlando, FL acquires Fanning Springs Storage

"We're incredibly excited to grow our footprint in the Greater Gainesville, Florida, area with our eighth store. Once we upgrade the fencing, the office area, add a gate entry system as well as another a/c building, we're convinced that our top-of-class project will be well-received by the clientele that we expect to delight with our PERSONALized customer attentiveness," said Marc Smith, President of Personal Mini Storage.

Located at 16910 U.S. 19, the property consists of 43,625 RSF with a mix of 295 air conditioned and non-air conditioned units and offers convenient, outdoor parking solutions for boats and RVs. Personal Mini Storage looks forward to making positive changes to the property to further improve the customer experience for both new and existing tenants.

Personal Mini Storage, based in Orlando, FL, manages 45 self-storage locations in the Central Florida area and is operated by Laurie & Marc Smith. In March 2017, Personal Mini Storage entered into agreements to become a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust and now manages 8 properties under the partnership.

