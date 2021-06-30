Central Florida Expressway Launches Visitor Toll Pass™ in Time for Summer Travel to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) announces the return of Visitor Toll Pass™, the popular toll payment solution for rental car customers traveling roundtrip through the Orlando International Airport (OIA). First piloted in May 2019, the program was temporarily paused when COVID restrictions placed significant bans on domestic and international travel through OIA. Now with travel returning to pre-COVID levels, the program has resumed.

VTP Brochure

Designed to provide a cost-effective alternative to rental car toll programs, Visitor Toll Pass™ is a free, temporary toll pass that works on all toll roads throughout Florida. The pass allows drivers to pay the lowest toll rate throughout the state and avoid all additional fees, saving visitors as much as 80% when compared with rental car toll payment options.

While in the pilot phase, the program was met with immediate success. More than 27,000 travelers utilized a Visitor Toll Pass between May 2019 and March 2020, when the pilot program was paused. An overwhelming 99.4% of customers stated they would recommend Visitor Toll Pass to other visitors traveling to Orlando.

After its initial success, CFX took advantage of the temporary pause to transition the pilot into a long-term program. The Visitor Toll Pass™ app was developed to streamline the customer process and allow visitors to reserve a pass, monitor toll activity in real-time, and manage toll payments via smartphone. The free app was released this month and is now available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Once a customer reserves their Visitor Toll Pass™ using the app, they can easily pick up the temporary hangtag at vending machine currently located on Level I Side A of the airport. With the pass, visitors are able to travel nonstop on all toll roads throughout the state and pay tolls electronically. Upon departure, customers simply drop off the pass in drop boxes located at OIA. No service or activation fees are required.

The toll program is the first of its kind in the U.S. It was created to enhance the visitor experience in central Florida, the No. 1 travel destination in the country, after regional leaders received numerous complaints from visitors about significant fees incurred through rental car toll programs in the area.

"Visitor Toll Pass™ is a truly innovative solution designed to provide an alternative to costly rental car toll programs and improve the travel experience on Florida toll roads for millions of visitors each year," said Laura Kelley, executive director of the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

For more information, see VisitorTollPass.com.

