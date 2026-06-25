Central Glass Celebrates 80 Years of Family-Owned Excellence in Glass Services

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Glass Company, a trusted leader in glass repair, replacement, and commercial glazing installations, proudly marks its 80th anniversary in 2026. Since its founding in 1946, the company has delivered quality craftsmanship and reliable services to residential and commercial customers across Massachusetts' South Shore and throughout New England.

Central Glass was established by John Dale and Stanley Gordon shortly after World War II. They recognized Brockton's potential amid the city's postwar boom and thriving shoe industry. The company began in a small one-room shop on Centre Street and grew steadily, relocating within Brockton in 1962 before moving in 2017 to its current 15,000-square-foot facility at 219 Walnut Street in West Bridgewater.

Now in its fifth generation of family operation, Central Glass remains committed to the values that built its reputation: superior workmanship, responsive service, and deep community ties. Mark Dale, Sr. serves as CEO and President, with Mark Dale, Jr. as Construction Manager, continuing the legacy alongside a dedicated team whose average tenure exceeds 20 years.

"Eighty years is a tremendous milestone that reflects the trust our customers have placed in us and the hard work of our team," said Mark Dale, Sr. "From our beginnings in Brockton to our current home in West Bridgewater, we've adapted to changing needs and new technologies while staying true to providing the highest quality glass solutions."

Central Glass offers a full range of services, including glass repair and replacement for homes and businesses, contract glazing for commercial projects, auto glass services, shower doors, and emergency board-up support. The company operates a modern fleet of service vehicles and uses industry-leading equipment and technology to handle projects efficiently.

As the oldest family-owned glass shop on the South Shore, Central Glass looks forward to many more decades of serving the region with integrity and expertise.

For more information about Central Glass or its services, visit www.centralglassma.com or call 508-583-8950.

About Central Glass

Central Glass Company is a full-service glass company based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Founded in 1946, it specializes in glass repair, replacement, and commercial installations while maintaining its status as a family-owned and operated business.

Media Contact:

Fallan Dale

508-583-8950

[email protected]

219 Walnut Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379

SOURCE Central Glass