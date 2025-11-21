Central Holidays Introduces New Italy Brochure Featuring Signature Affordable-Luxury Travel Programs and Five New Immersive Itineraries Showcasing Hidden-Gem Experiences

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Holidays, the award-winning leader in Italy travel for more than 50 years, proudly unveils its newly modernized and re-engineered 2026 Italy Brochure, showcasing an extraordinary collection of handcrafted, affordable-luxury travel programs and five exciting new itineraries that take travelers deeper into Italy's soul than ever before.

Central Holidays is introducing its completely modernized and re-engineered 2026 Italy Brochure, showcasing an extraordinary collection of handcrafted, affordable-luxury travel programs

With a legacy dating back to 1972 and unmatched on-the-ground expertise through its dedicated Italy destination specialists and in-country management office in Rome, Central Holidays continues to redefine what it means to experience Italy authentically. Every program is thoughtfully curated and meticulously executed, supported by dedicated teams in both the U.S. and Italy to create seamless, memory-rich journeys, from the moment travelers begin planning through their return home.

"Our new Italy brochure reflects the evolution of modern travel and the essence of Italy we hold closest to our hearts," said Adam Greis, General Manager of Central Holidays. "We have reimagined how we present Italy to travelers, bringing forward immersive, culturally rich, and insider-designed experiences that truly resonate. We don't just operate travel – we open doors, connect hearts, and make travelers feel like locals. That's the Central Holidays difference."

Central Holidays' newly refreshed brochure showcases a diverse range of travel styles, thoughtfully designed for every type of traveler.

The new brochure includes:

3 Small Group Escorted Tours with Guaranteed Departures

3 Private Deluxe Hosted

5 Independent Travel Programs

3 Rail Journeys

4 Gastronomy-Focused Experiences

4 Romance Collection Itineraries

2 "When In" Local Immersion Stays

Plus 1 Family Fun & Live Like a Local Experiences

Custom Group & MICE Programs

From escorted small-group journeys to ultra-customized private experiences, travelers and advisors will find a wealth of opportunities to explore Italy with style, authenticity, and confidence. As always, programs can be customized based on traveler interests and preferences.

Introducing Five New Immersive Italy Itineraries

Central Holidays reveals five new experiential journeys that go beyond the postcard version of Italy, highlighting local life, rich culture, and hidden-gem destinations:

Olive & Sound of Waves: The Soul of Puglia – 7 Days from $4,980

A sensory immersion into Italy's sun-soaked heel, this journey explores white-washed villages, historic trulli homes, artisanal olive groves, Adriatic fishing towns, and Puglia's heartfelt culinary traditions.

From Capri to Ischia, The Pearls of the Mediterranean – 10 Days from $6,980

Discover Italy's most glamorous seaside escapes, from Capri's soaring cliffs and sparkling boutiques to chic Ischia spa retreats and azure-hued coastlines, blending luxury, culture, and seaside serenity.

Italy Unveiled: UNESCO Treasures, History & The Unexpected – 8 Days from $6,240

A sophisticated cultural exploration celebrating UNESCO sites, architectural icons, and charming local towns, perfect for refined travelers seeking Italy's most treasured artistic and historical wonders.

Italy Between the Lakes and the Sky – 8 Days from $6,840

Journey through some of Northern Italy's most spectacular landscapes, from the shimmering shores of Lake Garda to the breathtaking alpine panoramas of Cortina d'Ampezzo and the Dolomites. Travel through the elegant city of Verona and on to the tranquil beauty of Lake Iseo, framed by rolling vineyards in the Franciacorta wine region, known for its world-class sparkling wines.

Eternal Romance in Calabria and Sicily – 7 Days from $5,950 (Romance Collection)

A passion-filled escape through dramatic southern coastlines of Calabria, ancient villages, and intoxicating Sicilian flavors crafted for couples seeking intimate, cinematic, truly Italian romance.

Last Call for Early Booking Discounts – Valid for New Bookings by November 30, 2025

-- Book Now & Save Up To $250 Per Person --

Spend Threshold Savings $1,500+ per person Save $75 $3,000+ per person Save $150 $5,000+ per person Save $250 Valid for: new bookings of programs in the brochure (excluding Escorted Tours)





-- 2026 Escorted Tours Early Booking Promotion: Book Early. Save More. --

Magnificent Italy & The Amalfi Coast – Save $200 per person | Promo Code: MAG200EBD

Italy's Northern Highlights – Save $150 per person | Promo Code: NH150EBD

Sunbelt, Rome, and Amalfi Coast – Save $75 per person | Promo Code: SUN75EBD

Both Early Booking Discounts have a booking deadline of November 30, 2025 – Last Call to Save is Now!

Why Travel Advisors Choose Central Holidays

True Italy Experts: Over 50 years specializing in Italy, with firsthand local knowledge

On-the-Ground Support: Dedicated Italy office + U.S. headquarters team

Advisor-First Philosophy: Programs sold exclusively through travel advisors

Customization Excellence: Tailor-made FITs, groups, romance, culinary, family & beyond

Seamless Luxury: Every detail handled start to finish for peace of mind

Tiered Commission Structure, Loyalty Benefits & Supportive Advisor Programs

"At Central Holidays, we work as an extension of every travel advisor's business," added Greis. "Our destination specialists, deep local connections, and operational excellence empower advisors to confidently say yes to any Italy dream – no matter how simple or extraordinary."

For travel advisors interested in learning more about the 2026 Italy Escorted Tours, Early Booking Promotions, or becoming a preferred Central Holidays partner, contact Margie Bell, Travel Industry Sales Vice President, at [email protected].

About Central Holidays:

Founded in 1972, Central Holidays is an award-winning travel brand that offers superior travel programs, value, and service to enchanting destinations across Italy, Europe, Egypt, Africa, West Asia, and Latin America. As true destination specialists, this leader in travel offers an expansive range of Independent, Escorted, Hosted, and Land/Cruise itineraries. Central Holidays presents a wide array of diverse travel opportunities including cultural programs, culinary adventures, family vacations, romantic getaways, and active travel. Group Travel Experiences are a hallmark of the company, offering special interest travel, religious pilgrimages, and fully customized programs. Their newest brand, Journeys by Central Holidays, was created to orchestrate tailor-made travel experiences that redefine luxury. Central Holidays remains at the forefront of the tourism and travel industry, offering distinctive travel programs that support brand promises of reliability, expertise, and flexibility. For more information, contact Central Holidays at 1-800-935-5000 or visit centralholidays.com.

SOURCE Central Holidays