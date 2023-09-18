Central Indiana Gets New Rally House Store & Employment Opportunities this Fall

Rally House

18 Sep, 2023, 15:25 ET

KOKOMO, Ind., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has stores throughout Indiana, and the company is thrilled to bring another location one hour north of the Indianapolis metro. Rally House Markland Mall arrives this fall in Kokomo, IN, ensuring fans throughout the city can show love to their favorite Indiana teams and hometown with quality merchandise. Along with an array of products and teams, this future Rally House store is also bringing many jobs to Kokomo, including important leadership positions.

Rally House Markland Mall will be home to an enormous assortment of apparel, accessories, and gifts that customers are proud to purchase. The store stocks products from respected brand names like Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and more to ensure quality and style. There are also many popular college and professional teams for fans to browse at this upcoming store, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and others. The area will also gain various job opportunities with the arrival of Rally House Markland Mall.

When joining the team at Rally House Markland Mall, associates will get to participate in a supportive and fast-paced work environment while contributing to this national retailer's immense success. Future employees can look forward to putting their enthusiasm for sports into their daily job duties, along with excellent benefits and discounts from the company.

This future Rally House store will deliver a fun, hassle-free shopping experience for every patron by delivering superb customer service and a complete inventory. Rally House Markland Mall requires hard-working team members to uphold this high standard, which is why the store needs to fill open positions like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

This premier sports and merchandise retailer hopes to fill open positions at Rally House Markland Mall with devoted employees. The company invites interested candidates to sift through openings and apply today at www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

