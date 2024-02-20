Central Indiana Hardware, Inc. Co. (CIH) Acquires Tinder Lock and Security Solutions, Fortifying Leadership in Commercial Openings Sector

News provided by

CIH

20 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Indiana Hardware, Inc. Co. (CIH), a subsidiary of APTURA Group, announced today its acquisition of Tinder Lock and Security Solutions, a renowned Indianapolis-based company specializing in comprehensive locksmithing and security solutions. The acquisition, finalized on February 16, 2024, marks a significant milestone for both companies, further solidifying CIH as the leading service provider in the Division 8, 10, and 28 commercial openings sectors.

Continue Reading

Established in 1978, Tinder Lock and Security Solutions has built a stellar reputation for its expertise in locksmithing, access control, shop services, installations, repairs, maintenance, emergency services, rekeying, and master keying for commercial spaces. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust security solutions.

CIH, founded in 1951, has long been recognized as a premier provider of commercial openings solutions. By integrating Tinder Lock and Security Solutions into its portfolio, CIH expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive service provider of security and access solutions for commercial clients.

Ron Couch, CEO of CIH and APTURA Group, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Tinder Lock and Security Solutions into the CIH family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to offer unparalleled service, expertise, and innovation in the commercial openings space. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value and service to our customers."

Mary Tinder, owner of Tinder Lock and Security Solutions, voiced her support for the acquisition, assuring employees and customers alike. "I am confident that joining forces with CIH will bring exciting opportunities for our team and enhanced services for our valued customers. This move ensures a bright future for everyone involved, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our employees and continued exceptional service for our customers."

For more information about Central Indiana Hardware, Inc. Co. and its portfolio of solutions, visit CIH's website. For more information about APTURA Group, visit APTURA's website.

SOURCE CIH

