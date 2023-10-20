Central Indiana Market Expands with New Rally House Store

News provided by

Rally House

20 Oct, 2023, 15:36 ET

KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has recently expanded its presence throughout Indiana. Now, the company is happy to announce another new store in the state's central portion - Rally House Markland Mall. This new Rally House store is conveniently located at Markland Mall in Kokomo, Indiana, and stands out for its extensive assortment of pro and college teams, along with top-tier localized merchandise.

Many Indiana sports fans and proud residents count on Rally House for quality, stylish gear. "We're thrilled to bring another Rally House location to this iconic Midwest state, this time an hour north of Indy," District Manager Ryan Fulton explains. "The Rally House Markland Mall team is eager to work with incredible fans all around Kokomo, helping everyone find authentic team gear and awesome local gifts they're proud to show off!"

Customers will be glad to see reputable brands in stock at Rally House Markland Mall, such as Adidas, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, plus others known for outstanding quality. This new Rally House store also makes it easy for nearby fans to represent popular collegiate and professional teams, with Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and more teams available. 

Kokomo residents and visitors who love everything about the state and city will be happy to know that Rally House Markland Mall carries an array of local gifts inspired by the area. Shoppers will find unique local apparel and stand-out collectibles at this new location, including distinct items from the renowned RALLY Brand™ clothing line.

When patrons step into Rally House Markland Mall, a friendly team will greet them and provide a fun shopping environment. Still, the company encourages customers to visit www.rallyhouse.com to peruse far more options that can ship to any state.

Rally House recommends that customers check out the Rally House Markland Mall store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) to keep up with the latest company information.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:
Ryan Fulton, District Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rally House

Also from this source

Rally House Announces Future Dallas Store & Employment Opportunities

Rally House Announces Future Dallas Store & Employment Opportunities

Dallas, Texas, will soon be home to a new Rally House storefront - Rally House Cityplace Market. This upcoming store will open in the fall of 2023 at ...
Rally House Introduces Second Store in Lexington, KY

Rally House Introduces Second Store in Lexington, KY

Rally House, a leading sports and merchandise retailer, continues to grow in Kentucky with a new storefront at Fayette Mall in Lexington. Rally House ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.