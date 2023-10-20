Central Indiana Market Expands with New Rally House Store

KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has recently expanded its presence throughout Indiana. Now, the company is happy to announce another new store in the state's central portion - Rally House Markland Mall. This new Rally House store is conveniently located at Markland Mall in Kokomo, Indiana, and stands out for its extensive assortment of pro and college teams, along with top-tier localized merchandise.

Many Indiana sports fans and proud residents count on Rally House for quality, stylish gear. "We're thrilled to bring another Rally House location to this iconic Midwest state, this time an hour north of Indy," District Manager Ryan Fulton explains. "The Rally House Markland Mall team is eager to work with incredible fans all around Kokomo, helping everyone find authentic team gear and awesome local gifts they're proud to show off!"

Customers will be glad to see reputable brands in stock at Rally House Markland Mall, such as Adidas, Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, plus others known for outstanding quality. This new Rally House store also makes it easy for nearby fans to represent popular collegiate and professional teams, with Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and more teams available.

Kokomo residents and visitors who love everything about the state and city will be happy to know that Rally House Markland Mall carries an array of local gifts inspired by the area. Shoppers will find unique local apparel and stand-out collectibles at this new location, including distinct items from the renowned RALLY Brand™ clothing line.

When patrons step into Rally House Markland Mall, a friendly team will greet them and provide a fun shopping environment. Still, the company encourages customers to visit www.rallyhouse.com to peruse far more options that can ship to any state.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 18 states.

