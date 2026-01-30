Central Insurance Partners with Amynta Surety Solutions as its Exclusive Distributor of Commercial Surety Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Insurance, a leading property and casualty insurance company, has announced a strategic partnership with Amynta Surety Solutions, a subsidiary of Amynta Group. Under this partnership, Amynta Surety Solutions will serve as the exclusive writer of commercial surety and non-construction contract surety bonds for Central Insurance.

"Amynta's unmatched underwriting expertise in the commercial surety market makes them the perfect partner for Central Insurance," said RJ Coleman, Vice President of Growth at Central Insurance. "Through this partnership, Central gains valuable diversification across critical lines of business, geographic reach, and broker relationships. We are confident this collaboration will support our long-term growth and success."

Formed in 2011, Amynta Surety Solutions focuses on the Fortune 1000 market, large private account businesses, and specialty market niches where risk selection and loss mitigation are critical.

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead with Central Insurance," said Michael Toppi, Chief Executive Officer of Amynta Surety Solutions. "This partnership enables us to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to our broker partners and clients, backed by the strength and stability of Central Insurance, our A.M. Best 'A' rated carrier partner."

About Central Insurance

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert, Ohio, in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance , a property and casualty insurance carrier providing premium coverage for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the country. Central Insurance remains based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, and Columbus. Central Insurance has combined assets of more than $2 billion. Central Insurance's A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent). For more information, please visit central-insurance.com.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $4 billion in total managed premium across North America, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com .

Central Insurance Media Contact:

Shonda Vorst

Phone: +1.419.605.4321

Email: [email protected]

Amynta Media Contact:

Brenna Tetley

Phone: +1.646.887.9498

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Central Insurance