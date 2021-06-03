Central Logic Names Healthcare Operations Veteran and Entrepreneur Tod Thompson as Chief Operating Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the leading healthcare access and orchestration company, announced today that Tod Thompson, a global healthcare operations leader and entrepreneur, has joined the company as its chief operating officer.

Thompson most recently served as vice president of Clinical Operations and Strategy for Optum Global Operations (a part of UnitedHealth Group), where he led a worldwide clinical operations team of more than 2,000 staff while developing and implementing a focused strategy that increased profitability, decreased costs and increased employee retention for one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. Prior to that position, Thompson held roles over nearly 11 years at Optum and UnitedHealth Group building payer and provider operations and technology support teams that developed and implemented enterprise-wide standardized processes and efficiencies.

"Tod's decades of impressive healthcare and technology experience in managing large multidisciplinary, global teams while achieving clinical, financial and operational goals make him a perfect fit for Central Logic as we continue to expand our technical and operational offerings," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "Tod has a strong background building global businesses through a focus on people development, process rationalization and value creation -- leadership skills that will serve Central Logic's clients well."

Seasoned Entrepreneur

After serving in several executive leadership positions, Thompson founded a consulting company that provided industry-leading call/contact center and communication strategies and technology that focused on revenue, expense and process optimization for large, national corporate clients across retail, travel and receivables management industries.

Thompson's firm advanced its market presence through both strategic business combinations and organic growth tied to diversification in its service offerings. It eventually grew to become one of the largest resellers in the country for a major telecommunications corporation, realizing an annualized year-over-year growth rate of over 20% with a successful divestiture after four years.

"I look forward to leveraging my experience in healthcare operations, technology and entrepreneurial leadership at Central Logic as we begin an important phase in the company's growth trajectory," Thompson said. "As the healthcare industry begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry must elevate the service experience by transitioning from delivering disconnected care services to helping patients navigate the entire continuum of care. Central Logic is ideally positioned to support health systems in this evolution by providing strategic consulting, process optimization and technology. I look forward to helping Central Logic and our clients achieve those goals."

About Central Logic

For health systems and hospitals, healthcare access and orchestration are life-saving endeavors. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built access and orchestration solutions ensure efficient patient navigation across health systems and through the continuum of care, and deliver the necessary controls to elevate revenue capture, clinician effectiveness, and patient outcomes. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver superior real-time visibility across their networks while offering operational, clinical and technical best practices to drive strong growth, reduce length of stay and minimize avoidable delays, today and into the future. Based in St. Paul, Minn., Central Logic has a 93% customer retention rate and has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

