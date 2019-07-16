Central Logic Unveils Solution Update to Further Speed Time to Care

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the leading innovator in transfer center software solutions, announced today the release of the latest version of its technology platform, which includes new highly sought-after updates that will help hospitals and health systems improve their speed to care.

Transfer Center Version 4.13 includes the ability to integrate directly with the health system's transportation vendors so transport requests can be made electronically, effectively eliminating the need for phone calls, voicemails and pages. Transportation vendors can also enter status updates electronically to keep both clinicians and patients updated on all requests and prepared for travel to the next care venue. Transfer center clinicians can choose from their preferred vendors and add new vendors without the need for a software update. A reporting feature has also been added to help the transfer center review key performance metrics associated with their preferred vendors.

Enhancing the solution, data from Central Logic's platform can be automatically uploaded into the vendor's system to ensure accuracy, reduce manual data entry and further improve time to care. In addition, this update to the Transfer Center platform includes a crucial workflow enhancement and systems integration that allows clinicians to automate a call-recording attachment process.

"At Central Logic, we are continually listening to clients and updating the platform to help our hospitals and health systems work more efficiently and deliver higher-quality service and care to patients," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "This platform update is further evidence of that dedication and helps streamline two highly manual processes that inhibited patients from receiving the right level of care at the right location without delay. Central Logic clients can expect future updates like this on a regular basis and we look forward to hearing their feedback on these and any aspect of our software or service."

About Central Logic

For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solutions provide superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system command centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 96% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Healan for Central Logic

Amendola Communications

404-725-7117

lhealan@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Central Logic

Related Links

https://www.centrallogic.com

