Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging (CMAA) Rebrands as SENIOR CONNECTION, Introducing New Vital Services to Older Adults

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging (CMAA) is pleased to announce its official rebranding as Senior Connection. This exciting change reflects the organization's unwavering dedication to connecting older adults in Central Massachusetts and its surrounding communities to the resources and support to live independently and thrive.

Care Express is a mobile health service bus that delivers health screenings and medication management to older adults in Central & Eastern Massachusetts.

"For 50 years, CMAA has been a trusted resource for our communities," says Dr. Moses Dixon, President & CEO of Senior Connection. "Our new name, Senior Connection, better reflects our core mission: fostering connections that empower older adults to live fulfilling lives."

Senior Connection will continue to provide coordinated services that meet the growing demands for nutrition, health, and workforce training programs that connect other local services designed to support older adults and their caregivers. In tandem with the name change, Senior Connection is expanding its Grandparents Raising Grandkids Resource Center, which provides services to households where grandparents are raising their grandchildren via our Intergenerational Community Health Worker Trainings. Additionally, Senior Connection is launching Care Express, a mobile health service bus that delivers essential health, dental, and vision screenings and medication management to older adults in local cities and towns.

To strengthen awareness and access to these services, Senior Connection has unveiled a new logo and website (seniorconnection.org). The website features a user-friendly interface, providing easy access to information on all available services, resources, and upcoming events.

"The new name, logo, and website are just the first steps in revitalizing our commitment to ensuring that older adults in Central Massachusetts and its surrounding communities have access to the support they need to live healthy, connected lives by Aging Well Together." - Dr. Moses Dixon.

About Senior Connection

Senior Connection is a non-profit Area Agency on Aging organization that supports older adults and caregivers in Central Massachusetts and its surrounding communities in living independently at home for as long as possible. For 50 years, Senior Connection has been a leader in providing information and resources for older adults and caregivers. We provide coordinated nutrition, transportation, legal assistance, crisis intervention, and other services to older adults. We connect individuals across Worcester and Middlesex Counties with the help they need.

Dr. Moses S. Dixon | President & CEO | [email protected] | 508-852-5539

