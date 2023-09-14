Central Massachusetts Flood Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to central Massachusetts residents impacted by recent flooding.

Torrential downpours created flooding on Monday evening. Flash flood warnings were issued in Leominster and surrounding towns. Some areas saw as much as nine inches of rain.

Accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities when natural disasters strike.

"Almost everyone in these communities knows someone affected by these storms," said Josh Alexander, U-Haul Company of Central Massachusetts president. "Many families need a dry place to store their belongings. U-Haul is here to help during the recovery process."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northborough

40 Bearfoot Road

Northborough, MA 01532

(508) 709-0256

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

