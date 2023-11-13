Central Missouri is Home to Newest Rally House Store

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is the perfect retailer for diehard Missouri sports fans and prideful locals. That's why the national sports and merchandise retailer is happy to announce its newest location in Columbia, Missouri - Rally House Columbia Mall. This new Rally House storefront is now open inside the Columbia Mall on the west side of this bustling college town and offers plenty of team gear and gifts for every customer in the area.

Rally House is excited to bring a new storefront to Columbia, Missouri, as the company closes out a successful year of expansion. "We're pumped to open the doors at Rally House Columbia Mall," District Manager Megan Otto describes. "This new location's staff is eager to work with fans while they explore our vast inventory to find the perfect Mizzou apparel and other stylish gear for their favorite teams!"

Customers can rely on Rally House Columbia Mall for top-tier products from the industry's most respected brand names, such as Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and many more. The store's extensive selection of apparel and merchandise includes options for a long list of well-known college and pro teams, like the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and St. Louis City SC.   

Rally House Columbia Mall will quickly stand out for the store's impressive inventory of high-quality merchandise for many fan-favorite teams, along with fantastic associates continually delivering excellent customer service. Patrons can browse more products online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to any state. Rally House recommends that customers visit the Rally House Columbia Mall store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most accurate store information and company updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 180+ locations across 18 states.

