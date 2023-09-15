Central Missouri Welcoming New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia, MO, is home to many diehard Mizzou fans, who will be glad to learn that a second Rally House store is coming to town this fall. Rally House Columbia Mall will be just 10 minutes from the University of Missouri campus, ensuring students and fans always have a reliable source of team gear and local gifts. The local economy will also benefit from the various job openings with this store, including essential leadership positions.

Rally House Columbia Mall will become an instant hit with area fans, thanks to high-quality apparel and merch from famous brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Adidas, and others. The store will provide an impressive selection of gear for many well-liked college and pro teams, including the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and more. Area college students and Columbia residents will also appreciate the many open positions at this storefront.

Team members at Rally House Columbia Mall have a lot to look forward to, starting with the chance to put their passion for sports into their careers at a leading sports and merchandise retailer. Employees will have fun working in a fast-moving environment with equally dedicated associates at the store and corporate level to offer support. Future team members also gain access to excellent benefits and discounts from the company.

Customers will quickly learn to rely on Rally House Columbia Mall for top-tier customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. This upcoming store hopes to add hard-working associates to contribute to this awesome shopping environment, with job postings for roles like Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, and Sales Associate.

This national retailer is anxious to bring the right employees on board at Rally House Columbia Mall. For a closer look at current openings and to apply today, the company encourages interested candidates to visit www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

