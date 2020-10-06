Central National Gottesman (CNG) Expands into Nonwovens & Fibers, Growing Its Global Product Category Offerings

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG), which owns sales and distribution businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries, announced today that its Central National division will expand its product offering to include nonwovens & fibers.

The new category includes viscose and lyocell, the plant-based fibers used in textiles, nonwovens and other products. These fibers are alternatives to fossil fuel-based fibers used in everyday household items, including diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products, and will help reduce the impact of single-use plastics on the environment.

"We are proud that our expanding product scope includes the pioneering use of plant-based materials for the production of nonwovens, fibers, packaging, bio-chemicals and bio-energy as sustainable substitutes for petroleum products," said CNG President and CEO Andrew Wallach. "Our goal is to be a part of the solution to transition away from fossil fuels in pursuit of a more circular economy."

Wallach added that the new product category will be led by Jeff Hurley in a newly created position to enter into the fast-growing nonwovens space. Hurley comes to CNG from NicePak Products, a leading producer of wet wipes for consumer, health care and food service markets, where he served in both technical and commercial roles.

"Jeff's knowledge and expertise in this category adds a high level of understanding of these materials, as well as insight into their uses and environmental advantages," said Warren Pullen, Central National's Executive Vice President overseeing the new category launch. "His leadership positions in R&D/innovation, manufacturing, sales and business development make him the ideal person to head this new category."

CNG has traditionally focused on paper, pulp and packaging, but recently expanded its category offerings to include wood and metal products to meet growing global demand. The company distributes more than seven million metric tons of product annually, with an expertise in global trade, finance and supply chain management that streamlines the process of delivering products around the world.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.8 billion sales and distribution organization that runs businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, nonwovens & fibers, wood products and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs more than 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world. CNG is privately held and builds on more than 134 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com .

