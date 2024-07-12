Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market size is set to grow by USD 6.48 billion from 2023-2027, Rise in incidence of CNS disorders boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global central nervous system (CNS) stimulant drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.48 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rise in incidence of cns disorders is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased uptake of new-generation drugs. However, numerous side effects of drugs poses a challenge. Key market players include Astellas Pharma Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Ironshore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Viatris Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6486.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Ironshore, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, KemPharm Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma LP, Sanofi SA, Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tris Pharma Inc., Viatris Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant and anti-epileptic drugs market has witnessed significant advancements over the past few decades. First-generation anti-epileptic drugs, such as phenobarbital, ethosuximide, primidone, phenytoin, carbamazepine, and valproic acid, were commonly used for several years. However, these drugs were associated with numerous side effects, narrow therapeutic ranges, and complex pharmacokinetics. During the 1990s and early 2000s, second-generation anti-epileptic drugs, including levetiracetam, lamotrigine, pregabalin, topiramate, and gabapentin, entered the market. Compared to first-generation drugs, second-generation drugs have fewer side effects and wider therapeutic ranges. However, their slower adoption into epilepsy treatment algorithms limits their market share. More recently, third-generation anti-epileptic drugs, such as rufinamide, eslicarbazepine, retigabine, and lacosamide, have emerged. These drugs offer even fewer side effects and broader therapeutic ranges, leading to a higher uptake. Similarly, in the antipsychotic drug market, third-generation drugs are gaining popularity over first- and second-generation drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. The development of new-generation drugs with more effective mechanisms of action and fewer side effects is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant drugs market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in healthcare services related to Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Sleep Apnea, and Narcolepsy. The American Thoracic Society and Sleep Care Online are key players in this industry, focusing on senior population and country-level treatments. Innovators like Independence Pharmaceuticals are driving the market with cutting-edge solutions. Projections show an active growth trajectory, with inorganic growth strategies being prioritized. Financial details indicate steady revenue growth, fueled by success factors such as increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and rising demand for effective treatments. Current priorities include expanding clinical coverage and addressing unmet needs in CNS stimulant therapies. Strategies include collaborations, acquisitions, and product development to maintain industry leadership.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

The Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant drugs market encompasses medications used to treat various neurological conditions, such as Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. Medications like methylphenidates (RITALIN, Focalin, Metadate, CONCERTA) and amphetamines (DEXEDRINE, Adderall, VYVANSE) are commonly used. While effective in managing symptoms, these drugs come with potential side effects. Methylphenidates may cause heart and liver damage, strokes, and epilepsy, among other issues. Amphetamines, used for narcolepsy, can lead to brain injury and neurotoxicity at high doses. Additionally, stimulants are frequently abused, resulting in health risks such as cardiovascular complications, seizures, and structural brain changes. Despite these concerns, the improved efficacy of new treatments continues to drive market growth.

The Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to recent industry reports, the market is expected to reach new heights, with financial projections indicating robust growth trajectory. Success factors for market players include meeting the needs of healthcare services, particularly in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Sleep Apnea, and Narcolepsy. The American Thoracic Society and Senior population are key priority areas. Strategies for growth include inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships with innovators like Independence Pharmaceuticals. Country-level focus and cutting-edge research are current priorities. Sleep Care Online is a growing sector, offering opportunities for market expansion. Stay active in this dynamic industry to stay ahead of the competition.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This central nervous system (cns) stimulant drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Others Application 2.1 Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder

2.2 Narcolepsy

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Hospitals- The Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant drugs market is driven by the increasing prevalence of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a chronic brain condition affecting development and functioning. ADHD is common in children and adolescents worldwide, making stimulant therapy, the first-line treatment, a significant market growth factor. The US FDA has approved 29 stimulants in the US for ADHD treatment, including Adhansia XR from Purdue Pharma and JORNAY PM, a new methylphenidate formulation. The easy availability of these medications will further accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulant drugs market is a significant segment in the healthcare industry, primarily used for treating various neurological and psychiatric conditions. These drugs work by increasing the levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, leading to improved focus, alertness, and energy. The market for CNS stimulant drugs has been growing steadily due to the increasing prevalence of conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Sleep apnea, and Narcolepsy. The American Thoracic Society reports that sleep disorders affect millions of people worldwide, driving demand for CNS stimulant drugs in Sleep Care Online and Hospital settings. The senior population is another significant consumer group, as CNS stimulant drugs are used to treat conditions like Parkinson's disease and depression. The market projections indicate a positive growth trajectory, with the increasing acceptance of telemedicine and digital health solutions enabling wider access to these drugs at the country level. Active ingredients such as Methylphenidate and Amphetamines dominate the market, with various formulations available in the form of tablets, capsules, and injectables. The market is expected to remain active, driven by the increasing demand for effective treatments for neurological and psychiatric conditions.

Market Research Overview

The Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market is a significant segment of the healthcare services industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medications that enhance the functioning of the central nervous system. These drugs are primarily used in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Narcolepsy. The market also caters to other medical conditions like Sleep Apnea and the growing senior population. The American Thoracic Society and Sleep Care Online are key platforms driving market growth through advocacy and telemedicine services. The market is projected to experience robust growth due to increasing disease prevalence, inorganic growth through acquisitions, and the innovator status of new CNS stimulant drugs. The industry coverage includes both Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms. The growth trajectory is influenced by financial details such as market size, revenue, and profitability. Success factors include regulatory approvals, strategic partnerships, and research & development investments. Current priorities include addressing unmet medical needs, expanding indications, and improving patient outcomes. Strategies include product differentiation, geographical expansion, and pricing strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Hospitals



Others

Application

Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder



Narcolepsy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio